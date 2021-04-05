SIG Academy to Host Mastering the Shotgun Courses with the Miculeks

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce the addition of Shotgunning with the Pros with Jerry and Lena Miculek to the 2021 course schedule.

“Back by popular demand, we are excited to announce the addition of two-course dates to the summer course schedule for exclusive shotgun classes with the dynamic father/daughter duo, Jerry and Lena Miculek,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “Jerry, considered the greatest shooter of all time, and his daughter Team SIG’s Lena Miculek, the top female 3-gun competitor in the world, makes this course a true one-of-a-kind training and shooting experience that you can only find at the SIG SAUER Academy.”

Shotgunning with the Pros with Jerry and Lena Miculek provides students training beginning with shotgun fundamentals, handling skills, and competition shotgun shooting. The two-day course is taught by Jerry and Lena Miculek using the Mossberg 940 JM Pro, a feature-rich and fast-cycling competitive shotgun designed in conjunction with Jerry Miculek.

Two session dates are now available for Shotgunning with the Pros with Jerry and Lena Miculek at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire. They are as follows:

Session 1: July 12-13

Session 2: July 15-16

To register and review the course outline, or review the comprehensive course offering for SIG SAUER Academy visit sigsaueracademy.com.

