Smith’s 3 Inch 12 in 1 MULTITOOL – Gear Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I’ve never called a tool cute but the Smith’s 3-inch 12-1 multitool might just deserve that description. It is the coolest little multi-tool that I’ve ever seen. It folds up and can fit in the palm of your hand but when opened up, it is a real tool.

Let’s cover what tools Smith’s 3 Inch 12 in 1 Multi-tool has:

Can opener Bottlecap opener Wirecutter Knife blade Saw Pliers Flathead screwdriver Small flat-head screwdriver Philips’s screwdriver File And a couple of more punch types of tools that I don’t have a clue what they are!

It is a compact and yet stout feeling multi-tool. The handle has some texture which enhances your gripping ability. The pliers are spring-loaded which I think adds to the ease of using them. The nose of the pliers are pointed almost to the point of qualifying to be called needle-nose but maybe not quite enough. Then right before the cutters, it is concave to aid in the ability to grip a nut to tighten it down. The handles have some contour to feel comfortable in your hand while gripping and working with the pliers.

It has a ring on the end of one handle that you could clip a carabiner onto. That way you could clip it onto your backpack. It comes with a hard plastic case that the multi-tool snaps firmly into. The case has a ring-lined hole in each corner that allows you to tie it to your pack or it has a clip so you can clip it on the waistband of your jeans or onto your belt. The case is unique in that you can carry the Smith’s 3 Inch 12 in 1 Multitool folded up or in the open position. When open it will fit into the case with the plier’s end pointed down. It doesn’t snap into the case quite as tight as in the open position as it does when in the closed position but this is a nice feature due to the fact that while working you can slide them into the case, work on your project and whip them out when necessary and not have to go through the whole rigor-a-ma-roll of reopening them every time.

The Smith’s 3-inch 12 in 1 Multitool is advertised as being great for fishing, camping, and all-around EDC. I’d have to agree with that statement. The MSRP is $29.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Compact: When folded it is just 3″ long and 1.5″ wide.

Versatility: Carry the multi-tool open or folded in the ridged case

Spring Loaded Action: Return spring for convenient use.

Hard Case: Ridged design with pocket clip

Lanyard Ring: Tether-ready





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”