Letter to the AmmoLand Editor
By reader Donald L. Cline. 2021
USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Brady Act background checks have never prevented a crime nor criminal access to a firearm in the history of the Act and were never intended to: The Brady Act was and is intended to sucker citizens into waiving their RIGHT to keep and bear arms in exchange for a revocable government permission government has no lawful authority to issue or deny.
The object is to make us as helpless as the citizens of other so-called “western democracies” where governments claim their citizens have “rights,” but in fact their rights are but government-issued privileges, revocable at any time whenever the government deems it prudent or politically advantageous to do so.
By contrast, under our U.S. Constitution, our rights are beyond the reach of government at any level.
Secondly, the federal government is not delegated the Constitutional authority to license firearm dealers. The federal government is not delegated the Constitutional authority to demand we ask its permission before we may exercise a right. Asking permission to exercise a right converts the right into a revocable privilege which may be revoked at any time for any reason or no reason. Thus the Brady Act (and the Gun Control Act of 1968, and the NFA of 1934 and every gun control law ever legislated) is patently, egregiously, unConstitutional and null and void for want of Constitutional subject matter authority.
Thirdly, the federal requirement of completing a Form 4473 upon the purchase of a firearm from a dealer violates our 4th Amendment right to be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures in the absence of a warrant attesting under penalty of perjury probable cause of criminal conduct. Unlike the hapless citizens of other countries, we are not required to explain or justify ourselves to government in the absence of probable cause.
Fourthly, being compelled to ask government permission to exercise our right is a “taking” of the right without due process in violation of our 5th Amendment right to due process – and due process is not established other than by a criminal court trial founded upon probable cause of criminal conduct.
[Aside: This is the legal failure of “Red Flag Laws;” the victim is not a defendant in a criminal action; he is a respondent in an action at equity (i.e., a civil action based on contract), and under our form of government, rights cannot be abridged at equity except according to the terms of a contract, and we are not under contract to government.]
Fifthly, it is a long-standing doctrine of law that a citizen may not be compelled to waive any right in order to be allowed to exercise a right. This right is protected by the Ninth Amendment. We cannot lawfully be required to waive our 2nd, 4th, 5th, or 9th Amendment rights in order to exercise our right to keep and bear arms.
Sixthly, we cannot lawfully be required to waive our 10th Amendment right to be secure from the federal exercise of power not delegated to the federal government, and to be secure from the State exercise of power prohibited by any of the Bill of Rights, including but not limited to the 2nd Amendment. The State exercise of prohibited power also occurs when any State-created municipal or corporate entity enforces restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms on any premises open to the public.
Lastly, it has been claimed the argument the communists … er … Democrats … use to justify gun control legislation and enforcement is the Commerce Clause, for firearms and the parts used to manufacture them move in interstate commerce prior to reaching the dealer. This argument is absurd on its face on the grounds that the Bill of Rights supersedes the Commerce Clause: I.e., the Commerce Clause may authorize the regulation, even the restriction, of kumquats moving in Interstate Commerce, but no one has a RIGHT to kumquats. We have a RIGHT to keep and bear arms, and that includes the ancillary right to purchase, sell, trade, transfer, or otherwise commercially transact in personal arms and ammunition and accessories.
I will add the Commerce Clause excuse is absurd also because that theory could be used to eviscerate the entire Constitution, and that is not the purpose of the Commerce Clause.
Defining a town, city, or county as a Constitutional 2nd Amendment area is a very good first step. The next step should be defining the State as a Constitutional 2nd Amendment State, as it is already in most States by virtue of the State Constitution. The next step should be to prohibit federal licensing of firearm dealers within the State, and reject with extreme prejudice all federal attempts to maintain it. This will probably require a judicial decision, but even if the judicial decision goes against us, the fight will energize the people of the State into rejecting federal interference in our rights.
Somewhere in this process we should also mount a movement to establish a legislative resolution declaring the 17th Amendment null and void for want of ratification. Article V U.S. Constitution specifically prohibits any amendment depriving any State of its suffrage in the U.S. Senate without its Consent. The 17th Amendment was illegally declared ratified in 1913 by an openly communist SecState William Jennings Bryan under an openly communist President Woodrow Wilson even though ten States withheld their Consent. The object was to remove State oversight and constraint on the federal government, which was and is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the sovereign States.
That illegal action is directly traceable to the 2nd Bolshevik Revolution we are currently enduring.
Discussion, Q&A, etc., welcome.
~ Donald L. Cline
A free citizenry does not ask its governments’ permission to exercise a right. It does not register its exercise of a right. It does not waive any other right, such as the right to privacy, or the right to due process, or the right to be secure from being compelled to waive a right in order to exercise a right, in exchange for permission to exercise a right such as the right to keep and bear arms which government does not have the authority to issue or deny in the first place. It does not permit government to claim the exercise of a right is probable cause, or prima facie evidence, or even a suspicion, of a crime having been committed. It does not discuss, or negotiate, what rights it will or will not exercise with government or with any government functionary. In short, a free citizenry, founded in principles of liberty, does not give up its right to determine what kind of government receives its Consent to Govern. A free citizenry respects, honors, and protects the lawful rights of others, by force of arms if necessary, else liberty cannot be preserved for anyone. — Donald L. Cline
With all due respect, that is not an argument, and it assumes facts not in evidence. If you have an argument, make it.
I think that situation has changed, and commie puppet Biden is seeing to it. If a Republican is anti-2nd Amendment he is not a Republican — but make sure he is anti-32nd Amendment NOW, not 2-03 years ago.
Love this letter. I am not sure if it is all true because I am not that educated about all of the amendments but if he is correct, it is obvious that we are being taken advantage of. What get’s me is our fore fathers gave us all the tools we needed to stop a take over of our rights in the first place yet it still happened. Too bad we can’t go back in time and change what happened because changing things back once they have been changed are much harder than stopping any change in the first place.… Read more »
Practicaly speaking, we have less than 800 days to find a Republican presidential candidate who is pro 2nd Amendment. This is something we have not had since at least Dewey (and probably not even then). It’s doubtful that will happen since we have so many Republican voters who apologize for Trump’s anti 2nd Amendment stances. That attitude encourages the next candidate to push for more gun control laws. Republican candidates believe that since the majority of pro 2nd Amendment gun owners will vote for someone who pushes for more gun control (like Trump), they might as well push for more… Read more »
Will – 4/30/21:
“TRUMP 2024!”
Response to Will:
That is the attitude that will get us another anti 2nd Amendment candidate.
Because so many in the firearm community have not criticized Trump for his anti 2nd Amendment stances, he has never taken back all of these comments:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?441884-1/president-trump-calls-comprehensive-gun-bill
And THAT is the attitude that got us a Democratic-Communist president, House, and Senate if you include the freaking RINOs who adopted the Never Trump stance (election fraud aside). President Trump didn’t know any better when he made those comments in 2018, but unlike every other president who ignores his constituency, he is capable of learning, and he learned. When we manage to get rid of the puppet commie in the White House we need Trump or a Trump clone to put us back on the Trump Train. We won’t get one if people keep spouting that nonsense.
Banning bump stocks and denying firearms owners due process is NOT a pro 2A position. Keep it up and you will be disarmed!
Will – 4/30/21:
“Don’t really know what that “we” shit is! Another one of your links?”
Response to Will:
You truly despise facts and evidence that is contary to your feelings.
Will – 4/30/21:
“Facts and evidence is something you have never know shit about!”
Response to Will:
Make your argument, and be specific.
Will – 4/30/21
“Specifically …you’re an idiot!”
Man you make the outcome seem so bleak. I hope that things are not that bad. I have always wished that we could get another party in there but I just don’t see that happening and if we do, the question is, will they or are they going to be just as corrupt as what we have right now and nothing really changes but the party. To dam bad man is so greedy and power hungry.
I’m willing to be optimistic, but when was the last time you saw a prominent Republican politician make a detailed, well-reasoned rebuttal to the lies underlying gun control bills?
Have you ever considered that just because Democrats are evil and bad, it doesn’t necessarily follow that Republicans are virtuous and good?
Can you admit there exists the possibily that BOTH are evil and bad?
Admit it? I firmly believe that and have made that very point many times.
Why do you ask?
I can. It’s like we are always trying to choose the lesser of two evils. It shouldn’t be that way but it is not hard for me to choose when one side wants to kill babies, believes and promotes perverts in women’s restrooms, promotes being gay, promotes anti guns and promotes racisms. It’s not hard to determine which one is the lesser of two evils and that the demonrats are worse and take the prize. I vote by my gun. If you are pro gun you get my vote because my freedom is more important to me than anything else.… Read more »
I get that you are not happy with President Trump but who would you vote for? Who do you think is the person that would get us back on track. Do you have a link for that person?
https://unherd.com/2018/07/jordan-peterson-president-yes-i-know/
I’m happy with a whole lot of things Trump did (and I have listed them several times). However, he was not pro 2nd Amendment and making populist statements about the 2nd Amendment did not change the reality of his views (as evidenced by all his anti-2nd Amendment comments/actions he made/took just over a year after taking office). Everyone I can think of that has a chance of winning the Republican presidentional nomination has indicated at least some support for more gun control. Some of them are more pro 2nd Amendment than Trump. If the Republican party chairpersons for all the… Read more »
Well, I don’t see anyone that has him beat and the people that I voted for in the primary lost. So, he might be the best we have got. My biggest worry with him was that in his second term he might turn back into the demonrat he once was and it would be “to bad, so sad, I lied” we all do to get elected, it’s expected. All I know if my choice is between President Trump that says he supports the second while burning some of it down and the Rock which says he hates guns, I will… Read more »
And if the Republic has come up with someone better, you are still taking a bigger chance than you would voting for President Trump. You know what great things he did for our country even though he was ignorant on the RKBA issue to begin with. He was from New York, for crying out loud, he didn’t know any better. But he read his contact page on the White House website and he learned — I know he did, because he made a couple of comments that came right out of the emails I sent him.
Don’t look at what President Trump said two or three years ago, look at what he has said since, and what he has learned since. You haven’t heard a single anti-2nd Amendment utterance from him in the last two years (and for that matter, his former support for bump stocks was not a violation of the 2nd Amendment, as unConstitutional as it was otherwise). He learned, which is more than I can say for any other president we have ever had. I’d hire him in a New Yowk Minute for president, and I am more pro-right to keep and bear… Read more »
Will – 4/30/21:
“Music,this ole boy has a link for every damn thing!!!”
Response to Will:
Facts – you hate them.
When you were a LEO, would you say you were typical? That is, highly emotional, quick to anger, and having an extreme disregard for facts that are contrary to to a belief you hold?
BTW, not too long ago you callled me a “kid” – now I’m an “ole boy?” The list is getting long: “son of bitch,” “bastard,” “pissant,” “idiot,” etc.
Will – 4/30/21:
“Don’t get all bent out of shape. Hell,if it bothers you that much I will just start calling you kid again!”
Do you really want anti-gun Trump in there again? Nothing like publicly stating your intentions on how to best strip away our inalienable rights.
Trump says take guns first and worry about ‘due process second’ in White House gun meeting.Trump: Take guns first and worry about due process later (usatoday.com)
State nullification is the rightful remedy (said Thoms Jefferson). The States are sovereign. They earned their sovereignty by winning the War for Independence and kicking the British tyrants (and their bankster cartels that funded them) back to their autonomous City of London lair. The States created the federal government as their wholly-owned agent, and gave it specific orders as to what it was to do and what it was not to do (it was not to do anything it was not specifically authorized to do: See the 9th and 10th Amendments). Furthermore, Article VI of the Constitution provides and requires… Read more »