5.11 Tactical Launches New PT-R Clothing Collection

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- 5.11, Inc., the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear, and gear today announced the launch of its new Physical Training-Ready (PT-R) product line, created to offer versatile solutions for fitness training. The new PT-R lineup includes weight kits and technical apparel that are all designed to give users the freedom to train anywhere and anytime, even when a gym is not available.

“Now, more than ever, people want the freedom to train when and where it works best for them, and they need dependable gear that will allow them to achieve that,” said Matt Page, Vice President of Global Product for 5.11. “We worked with some of our most demanding end users to develop our PT-R line to meet the evolving needs of fitness and training enthusiasts.” “5.11’s mantra, Always Be Ready, expands beyond apparel, gear, and mentality – it also pertains in large part to your training,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. “Our new PT-R line provides our customers with the freedom to meet their training needs anytime, anywhere.”

Included in the new product offering are the PT-R Weight Kit 50 and PT-R Weight Kit 100. Designed to deliver a portable solution for training when a gym is not available, each kit includes two heavy-duty PT-R liner bags that can be filled with sand or other weighted material. The liners can then be used separately or placed together in larger PT-R bags for weighted training. The PT-R Weight 50 Kit (MSRP: $149.99) holds approximately 25 pounds of sand or material in each liner bag and up 50 pounds total when placed together in the larger bag. The PT-R Weight 100 Kit (MSRP: $169.99) holds 50 pounds in each liner bag and 100 pounds total. When empty, the bags are lightweight and travel-friendly.

5.11 PT-R Weight Kits and Apparel in Use

5.11 offers a complete fitness solution with its debut of new technical PT-R apparel. Many of the items feature moisture-wicking and anti-microbial technology, athletic fits, and other design features to meet the needs of fitness enthusiasts. Some key styles for Spring 2021 include the Charge Short Sleeve and Charge Long Sleeve Shirt ($34.99, $44.99), No Mercy Short Sleeve Shirt ($24.99), Zone Full-Zip Hoodie ($49.99), Motion PT-R Short in 5.5” and 7.5” ($44.99, $49.99), Epos Short ($39.99) and Goal PT-R Jogger ($59.99). The PT-R Weight Kits and apparel items are available now with additional new PT-R collection products arriving this summer. To learn more or to shop the PT-R lineup visit www.511tactical.com/pt-r

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end-users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear, and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

