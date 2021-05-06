Bushnell Expands Rimfire Riflescope Lineup

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell®, an industry leader in performance optics, has announced the addition of two new models to its dedicated lineup of rimfire riflescopes. Specifically designed for .22LR rifles, these scopes are ideal for varmint and small game hunting, as well as for plinking and recreational shooting.

The two new riflescopes are available in a 3-9x40mm configuration with DZ22 reticles, with one model featuring an illuminated reticle option. The DZ22 reticle was specifically designed for .22LR rimfire ballistics, with drop points out to 125 yards. On the illuminated reticle model, the riflescope is standard with an “off” position between each intensity setting, so users do not have to return to zero and lose their preferred intensity. The illuminated reticle also provides shooters with improved visibility in low light environments.

Rimfire shooters will appreciate that both models come equipped with glass enhancements for improved performance. Standard features on both riflescopes include multi-coated surfaces, one-piece tube design and a large 40mm objective for more clarity, improved resolution and a larger exit pupil. Both riflescopes can also be used with the Bushnell Ballistic App. These enhancements allow for faster target acquisition and more accurate shooting.

Capped turrets protect shooters’ windage and elevation settings in the field, while lightweight and waterproof sealed aircraft-grade aluminum construction protects the entire scope from the elements. From the field to the range, the 3-9×40 rimfire riflescopes are IPX7 rated and have been designed to get the most out of rimfire rifle shooting no matter the weather conditions.

MSRP is $149.95 for the 3-9×40 rimfire riflescope with standard DZ22 reticle and $179.95 for the illuminated DZ22 reticle model. For more information about these or other Bushnell products, visit Bushnell.com.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.