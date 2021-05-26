EOTECH Vudu 1-8x24 SFP Riflescope — Built for Speed and Precision

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Competition shooters and hunters demand speed and precision from their riflescopes for close quarters to mid-range shooting applications. Vudu’s 1-8×24 SFP riflescope offers a versatile 8x zoom range so that shooters can quickly dial in the optimal magnification for any target presentation. Ideal for any MSR, bolt action, lever action or single-shot rifle, the Vudu 1-8×24 SFP provides tactical precision when every shot counts.

The Vudu 1-8×24 SFP features a wide field-of-view and a daylight-visible, illuminated aiming dot for fast target acquisition in all lighting conditions. The scope’s field of view at 100 yards is 105.8 ft. at 1x and 13.2 ft. at 8x. The reticle features a 0.5-MOA illuminated center dot with quad-level BDC suspensions. The Vudu 1-8×24 SFP’s HC3 reticle has four hold-over points providing the fastest compensating method for bullet drop on targets at different distances.

The Vudu 1-8×24 SFP features a rugged 30mm T6 aircraft-aluminum tube with a matte-black hard-anodized finish. This virtually indestructible housing protects the scope’s internal components. Bright and ultra-clear multi-coated HD lenses enhance light transmission, which is critical to shooting in low light. Like all Vudu scopes, the 1-8×24 SFP is waterproof, fog-proof and shockproof—essential for real-world shooting conditions.

Low-profile capped turrets add to the riflescope’s sleek profile, while the finger-adjustable turrets, with 0.5 MOA clicks, make adjustments in the field a snap. The power and brightness buttons are intuitively combined with the battery compartment. The auto power-down to sleep mode kicks in after two hours should the shooter forget to turn off the switch, helping squeeze up to 500 hours run-time out of its CR2032 battery.

For distant targets, more magnification is an asset for delivering accurate shots. The one-piece eyepiece makes transitioning from low to high magnification easy and fluid. The removable throw lever, which is included, is easy to locate and allows shooters quick magnification changes.

Vudu 1-8×24 SFP Riflescope Features:

1-8x Magnification Range

Bright HD glass with fully multi-coated lenses

30 mm tube with 100 MOA elevation, 80 MOA windage adjustments

Daylight-visible illuminated aiming dot

Second Focal Plane fixed reticle size maintains a small center aiming dot

Low-profile turrets streamline the scope’s profile

HC3 BDC Reticle with elevation hold marks for 2-, 5-, 8.5-, and 12.5-MOA (@ 8x)

Throw lever included

Fast-focus eyepiece

Vudu 1-8×24 SFP Riflescope Specifications:

Magnification: 1-8x

Objective Lens: 24mm

Overall Length: 10.6 in.

Focal Plane: Second Focal Plane

Eye Relief: 4.1″ – 3.9″ (1x – 8x)

Battery Type: CR2032

Turret Adjustment: 0.5 MOA

Auto Power-Down to Sleep Mode: Approx. 2 hrs

Battery Life: Approx. 500 hrs at middle brightness setting 5* (room temp)

Tube Diameter: 30mm 1-Piece Tube

FOV (100 yard): 105 ft at 1x; 13.2 ft at 8x

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures and markets the original Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS), and designs and distributesVudu® rifle optics, thermal and night vision systems, and laser devices. EOTECH’s full line of professional-grade optics is trusted by the world’s tier-one professionals to deliver unparalleled speed, accuracy, and reliability. Since 1996, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) have been designed, developed and manufactured in the US. In 2016, EOTECH expanded its optics line by introducing the Vudu line of premium magnified optics designed to cater to the most sophisticated of users.Our exacting standards demand continued focus on product quality, not quantity, ensuring that the highest specifications are not only met, but exceeded. Every optic manufactured is treated as if it will be the one that will face a life and death situation. When there are zero margins for error, there is only one clear choice – EOTECH.

For more information, please visit WWW.EOTECHINC.COM