USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach has a great low price on the Maelstrom LANDSHIP 2.0 8″ Men’s Tactical Boots with a Side Zip for $19.98. If you ever needed a good pair of muck boots, that you can toss out and not break the bank. these fit the bill in addition to being a good basic field boot. Botach has a good size selection at the time of this post.

Maelstrom LANDSHIP 2.0 8″ Men’s Tactical Boots Our LANDSHIP Boot is the ultimate choice for law enforcement, security and industrial professionals and outdoor enthusiasts demanding comfort, lightweight design and dependable performance. Features UPPER – Polishable full grain leather and nylon padded air mesh.

SIDE ZIPPER – YKK Side zipper with closure for easy on/off.

OUTSOLE – Rugged and durable rubber providing great traction.

INSOLE – Removable orthotic insole for all-day comfort, superior cushioning.

CONSTRUCTION – Athletic cemented construction, proven extended durability. Designed to be comfortable and fast, the LANDSHIP Boot incorporates cutting-edge athletic features for proven durability at a great value. Ready-to-wear straight from the box, no break-in needed.

