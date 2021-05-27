U.S. Lawshield Supports USA Shooting Team On Their Road To Tokyo

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, a rapidly growing company and the leader in the Legal Defense for Self-Defense industry, is proud to be a select sponsor of the 2021 National Sporting Clay Cup, benefitting the USA Shooting Team as they prepare for the road to Tokyo.

The 2021 National Sporting Clays Cup takes place June 3 – 5 2021 at American Shooting Centers in Houston.

The event will kick-off with a VIP dinner on Thursday, practice with the U.S. Olympic Team on Friday, and a 75-target main event on Saturday.

“U.S. LawShield is honored to support USA Shooting and the U.S. Olympic Team,” says PJ Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. “It’s exciting to participate in a hometown event that is not only supporting the shooting sports at a national level, but one that showcases our most impressive shooters on the global stage. We wish all the Olympians the very best as they prepare to compete in Tokyo.”

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 690,000 members in self-defense law, empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence, protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

