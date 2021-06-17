ATF’s Proposed Brace Rule is Unlawful and Should Be Withdrawn

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The NFA Freedom Alliance (NFAFA) and National Firearms Act Trade & Collectors Association (NFATCA) issued the following joint statement regarding the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) proposed rulemaking no. 2021R-08, entitled “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces’”:

NFAFA and NFATCA are strongly opposed to the ATF’s proposed rule to regulate the possession and use of stabilizing braces and brace-equipped firearms.

The ATF’s proposed rule is an unlawful proposal that would violate the statutes and put tens of millions of individuals at risk of serious criminal liability. Moreover, the ATF’s proposed rule underscores the need to repeal the underlying National Firearms Act (NFA) regulatory scheme, which severely restricts items commonly possessed for lawful purposes and adds substantial financial burdens to the exercise of the right to keep and bear arms.

The ATF does not have the power to unilaterally expand the laws that Congress enacts. Accordingly, the ATF should immediately withdraw its unlawful proposed rule. NFAFA and NFATCA will continue to work to defend the rights and property of our members and eliminate restrictions on the possession and lawful use of firearms currently regulated under the NFA.

About the NFAFA

The NFA Freedom Alliance (NFAFA) is a nonprofit advocacy organization with specialization and experience in legislative, legal, and policy matters related to the ownership, manufacture, sale, transfer, and use of items regulated by the National Firearms Act (NFA), NFAFA’s members and supporters, and members of the public benefit from our advocacy efforts.

About the NFATCA

The NFATCA is a 501(c)(6) organization incorporated to get things done on behalf of the entire NFA community of collectors, dealers, manufacturers and importers. We work with legislators, regulators and stakeholders, on a daily basis, to ensure that the things that matter to our communit are addressed. We do not flood your mailbox with junk, we do not jump at every hiccup. We take our time to methodically insure that your interests are fairly and properly represented.