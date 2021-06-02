Benelli Congratulates Pro Shooter Dakota Overland After Acceptance to West Point

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Benelli Pro Shooter Dakota Overland accepted an offer to join the U.S. Military Academy and is set to report to West Point at the end of June. The new chapter to her life temporarily ends a pro shooting career highlighted by numerous titles in the U.S. and abroad.

“Dakota has been a prolific winner during her time shooting competitively,” said Benelli USA VP of Marketing Timothy Joseph. “Her steadfast dedication and passion for shooting showed at every event and her devotion and enthusiasm made it tough on her competitors. Benelli is proud of the partnership we’ve had with Dakota as she’s showcased the high performance of Benelli shotguns in competition. She is a very special individual who brings a bright light to shooting sports. We thank her for her years as one of our successful shooting team members and wish her the best of luck with her new venture in life.”

Recently turned 18 years old and on the verge of graduating high school, Overland comes from a family with a history of serving in the U.S. military and understands how their service and sacrifice allows citizens to enjoy liberty and freedom in America.

“I have enjoyed a great life of being able to live with all the freedoms secured by military current and past,” said Overland. “It makes sense for me to give back and the opportunity to attend West Point will help me obtain a secure future in either the military or in the private world. I am looking forward to the next few years.”

While Overland is looking forward to her future, she does admit she will miss seeing her fellow Benelli team members.

“I always appreciated my team members,” said Overland. “They have been supportive throughout my time on the team and have become like family members. I wish them continued success and hope to see them soon down the road.”

Overland has stood on the podium more than 40 times in her career. Some of her wins include, but are not limited to:

2018

Lady Champion 2018 Lucas Oil Shotgun Championship, USA

Junior Female Champion 2018 Babes With Bullets, USA

Ladies Standard Bronze 2018 IPSC Shotgun World Shoot Off, France

Lady Tactical Champion 2018 Colorado 3gun Championship, USA

Lady Champion 2018 Hard As Hell 3gun, USA

Lady Champion 2018 Blue Ridge Mountain 3gun, USA

Lady Champion 2018 Fort Benning Multigun Challenge, USA

2019

Lady Champion 2019 SMD Carbine Series 1, USA

Tactical Lady Champion 2019 Texas 3gun Championship, USA

Lady Champion 2019 Vortex Shooters Source, USA

Lady Champion 2019 Nordic Vortex Tri-Gun, USA

Lady Champion 2019 Rockcastle ProAm, USA

Tactical Optics Champion 2019 AGAG Fall Fest, USA

Lady Champion 2019 Blue Ridge Mountain 3gun, USA

Lady Champion 2019 Fort Benning Multigun Challenge, USA

2020

Lady National Champion 2020 USPSA Multigun Nationals, USA

Lady Champion 2020 Valiant 3gun, USA

Lady division champion 2020 Magpul Wyoming Governors Cup, USA

Lady Champion Generation 3gun Championship, USA

Lady division champion 2020 Texas 3gun Championship, USA

1st place TacOps 2020 A Girl and A Gun Fall Fest Multigun Challenge, USA

Lady Champion 2020 Vortex Shooters Source, USA

2021

Lady Champion 2021 Texas Tune Up, USA

Lady Champion 2021 Superstition Mystery Mountain 3gun, USA

