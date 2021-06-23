Daily Gun Deals: Brownells AR15/M16 5.56 Bolt Carrier Group TiN MP $164.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells again with a great sale price on their Brownells brand AR15/M16 5.56 bolt carrier group TiN MP that with coupon code “TAG” you can get this BCG for $164.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. This is an easy way to upgrade the look and performance of your AR rifles at a great price.

Brownells AR15/M16 5.56 Bolt Carrier Group TiN Adding aftermarket components to an AR-15 doesn’t have to be about practicality and utilitarianism. Sometimes, the look of a finished rifle plays into the selection of components. Get an eye-catching design in your rifle with the addition of the Brownells TiN M16 Bolt Carrier Group. The Brownells TiN M16 Bolt Carrier Group provides AR owners with both rugged durability and an incredibly stunning look, thanks to the bright gold titanium-nitride finish used on the surface of the carrier and bolt. The carrier is made using 8620 tool steel, while the bolt head is machined from durable 9310 tool steel. The bolt is magnetic-particle inspected to ensure that consumers get the best-possible components, and the carrier itself is heat-treated for added durability. Bolt-carrier group weighs 12 ounces

Designed for use in 5.56 NATO, .223 Rem., .300 Blackout and .204 Ruger AR-15s

Includes M16 carrier notch for reliable performance in full-auto rifles The Brownells TiN M16 Bolt Carrier Group arrives ready to install, completed with torqued and staked gas key and an O-ring already present on the extractor.

