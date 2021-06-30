FAB Defense Adds the FRBS Offset Kit to Its Line of Accessories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- FAB Defense is pleased to announce the addition of the Front / Rear Backup Sight (FRBS) Offset Kit to their line of accessories. The FRBS Offset Kit is in full production and is distributed exclusively in the USA by The Third Bull & Co.

FAB Defense FRBS Offset Kit

The FRBS Offset Kit is a must-have addition to any platform that is running an optic as a primary sighting system. Long-range scopes can struggle to perform in high-speed close-quarters scenarios, reflex sights that rely on batteries can die, and bad weather will adversely affect both.

Operators that opt for the basic sight redundancy of the FRBS Offset Kit, will enjoy a backup sight on the 45-degree offset that is snag-free with a low profile while not in use and speedy deployment when seconds count.

The F.A.B. Defense FRBS Offset Kit is a hard polymer construction, making it a cost-effective, lightweight, and durable weapon sighting solution. The FRBS Offset Kit takes up a single slot on a 1913 Picatinny rail and clamps securely into place with an Allen head screw. Customers

have the options for either right or left eye dominance and can select between in Black, OD Green, and FDE colors.

FAB Defense FRBS Offset Kit Features

Low Profile footprint

Available in right and left side

Manual flip up for easy deployment

Reliably maintains zero

Simple installation

Allen screw provided

MSRP: $94.99

For more information please visit: www.fab-defenseus.com

About The Mako Group:

Mako Defense is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the finest tactical equipment and weapon accessories that have been proven in combat. Designed for law enforcement agencies and militaries worldwide, Meprolight night sights and optics, FAB Defense weapon and personal defense accessories, Front Line Holsters, and RTS Target Systems are available at firearm retailers everywhere. Connect with The Mako Group on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to stay up-to-date on the latest news and products.

For more information visit their website