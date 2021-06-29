Green Means Safe: The HE407K-GR X2 Now Comes with Green Reticle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- When it comes to self-defense pistol optics, there isn’t room for failure. One of the best self-defense optics produced by Holosun is being reintroduced with a wavelength change that provides a green reticle. The 407 series already have a reasonably large reticle, at 6 MOA, which helps during close-quarters defense. An addition of a green reticle makes this a more attractive option for EDC.

A green reticle appears brighter to the human eye than standard red at the same intensity. Pair this increased intensity, larger reticle, and the ability to be more readily seen in daytime light conditions make this a prime and efficient choice for users.

A 1632 battery can power the Super Green LED for up to 50,000 hours. With Shake Awake the life of the battery — and overall effectiveness — of the optic is much greater. The efficiency of the 407K’s green LED coupled with the large, 6MOA green dot creates the ideal carry package.

Weighing in at a mere 1 oz, the HE407K-GR X2 may be the next best thing for defensive carry. At 1.60” long, 0.98” wide, and 0.95” tall, it’s able to be adapted to both full-size, compact and subcompact pistol types. The uses are endless. If you’re a competition shooter or carry an EDC defensive firearm, HOLOSUN has you covered.

Check out the new green LED HOLOSUN models for yourself and improve your precision and efficiency with innovation from HOLOSUN.

HE407K-GR X2 Specs:

6 MOA Dot

Light Wavelength of 540nm

Green Reticle Color

Parallax Free

Unlimited Eye Relief

1x Magnification

Multi-Coated Optical Glass

CR1632 Battery

50,000 Hour Battery Life

10 DL&2 NV Brightness Settings

Anodized 7075 T6 Aluminum Construction

Window Size 0.58” x 0.77”

Exterior Dimensions 1.60” x 0.98” x 0.95”

1 Oz. Weight

IP67 Water Resistance

About Holosun Technologies, Inc.

Holosun Technologies, Inc., located in City of Industry, California, is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement and professional needs. Using the quality manufacturing standards demanded by some of the best-known optics brands in the world, with a wide range of affordable options, Holosun is at the forefront of development of new sight technologies. Key innovations include Shake Awake TechnologyTM, 50,000-hour battery life, Solar FailSafeTM, Multiple Reticle SystemTM (MRS), Super Green LED, and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge equipment at a competitive price that astounds the competition and the end-user.