Green Means Safe: The HE407K-GR X2 Now Comes with Green Reticle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- When it comes to self-defense pistol optics, there isn’t room for failure. One of the best self-defense optics produced by Holosun is being reintroduced with a wavelength change that provides a green reticle. The 407 series already have a reasonably large reticle, at 6 MOA, which helps during close-quarters defense. An addition of a green reticle makes this a more attractive option for EDC.
A green reticle appears brighter to the human eye than standard red at the same intensity. Pair this increased intensity, larger reticle, and the ability to be more readily seen in daytime light conditions make this a prime and efficient choice for users.
A 1632 battery can power the Super Green LED for up to 50,000 hours. With Shake Awake the life of the battery — and overall effectiveness — of the optic is much greater. The efficiency of the 407K’s green LED coupled with the large, 6MOA green dot creates the ideal carry package.
Weighing in at a mere 1 oz, the HE407K-GR X2 may be the next best thing for defensive carry. At 1.60” long, 0.98” wide, and 0.95” tall, it’s able to be adapted to both full-size, compact and subcompact pistol types. The uses are endless. If you’re a competition shooter or carry an EDC defensive firearm, HOLOSUN has you covered.
Check out the new green LED HOLOSUN models for yourself and improve your precision and efficiency with innovation from HOLOSUN.
HE407K-GR X2 Specs:
- 6 MOA Dot
- Light Wavelength of 540nm
- Green Reticle Color
- Parallax Free
- Unlimited Eye Relief
- 1x Magnification
- Multi-Coated Optical Glass
- CR1632 Battery
- 50,000 Hour Battery Life
- 10 DL&2 NV Brightness Settings
- Anodized 7075 T6 Aluminum Construction
- Window Size 0.58” x 0.77”
- Exterior Dimensions 1.60” x 0.98” x 0.95”
- 1 Oz. Weight
- IP67 Water Resistance
About Holosun Technologies, Inc.
Holosun Technologies, Inc., located in City of Industry, California, is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement and professional needs. Using the quality manufacturing standards demanded by some of the best-known optics brands in the world, with a wide range of affordable options, Holosun is at the forefront of development of new sight technologies. Key innovations include Shake Awake TechnologyTM, 50,000-hour battery life, Solar FailSafeTM, Multiple Reticle SystemTM (MRS), Super Green LED, and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge equipment at a competitive price that astounds the competition and the end-user.
I wish they would make a dual reticle with a 6MOA dot and second circle dot 32moa and 2moa
I’ve always argued that what you want for optimal visibility is contrast, not just brightness. Increasing brightness, or as here, perceived brightness, helps because it also increases contrast.
In my opinion, red contrasts best with the wide variety of our surroundings, which is why we see it continue to be the dominant option despite the brightness argument.
Yeah, but you’re forgetting several aspects of the color red: It is one of the first colors in the light spectrum to fade in low light and be lost to Human visibility. In bright daylight red light dissipates badly, whereas green maintains its coherence. Then from a very subjective point of view there are literally millions of people just like me who have eye issues relating to the color spectrum the allow me to see green spectrum colors much more readily than red spectrum colors. The bottom line is that green is a superior choice for both day and night… Read more »
I don’t think you’re flat out wrong, although the low light argument doesn’t apply here: the red (or green) light in question is self-illuminated, not out in the environment. I’m simply tired of hearing “green appears brighter” as if it were that simple. I think most anyone that has put some thought into it can agree, it’s not. Contrast is a much more valid measure, but it’s also true that contrast and brightness are not independent of each other. It’s cool there are options, and I don’t dislike green, but I have to roll my eyes when someone’s main argument… Read more »
Thanks for the reply! We’re all things equal between Red Dot and Green Dot Hardware I would agree with your consensus pertaining to the issue of contrast and brightness. However, all things are not equal when it comes to the hardware versions, as can be readily demonstrated by the umpteen bazillion YouTube videos reviewing a wide variety of Red Dot manufacturers, models, and variations of models! I have lost count of the number of reviews that clearly illustrate that red dot Hardware all too often fades out during bright daylight, whereas green variations of the similar Hardware does not fade… Read more »