Massachusetts State Police Upgrades to Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Inc. announced today that the Massachusetts State Police has transitioned to the Smith & Wesson M&P45 M2.0 as its official duty pistol. Previously, the agency’s primary duty pistol was Smith & Wesson’s first generation M&P45 pistol. Smith & Wesson will be providing over 2,500 pistols as part of this upgrade, each featuring the agency’s official shield lasered onto the top of the slide.

Matthew Fehmel, Senior Director, Global Professional and International Sales, said, “We are honored and privileged to have been selected as the new sidearm of the Massachusetts State Police. The new M&P M2.0, with its aggressive texturing and tactile trigger reset, provides our home state law enforcement with the ultimate in reliability and dependability. This upgrade to the M&P45 M2.0 should carry the Massachusetts State Police through many years of service.”

The M&P M2.0 comes with four interchangeable palmswell grip inserts and a light, crisp M2.0 trigger with an audible reset. The pistol features a molded polymer frame designed for comfort and durability, as well as the optimal M&P pistol 18-degree grip angle for a natural point of aim. Chambered in 9mm, .40 S&W, and .45 Auto, the M&P M2.0 pistol is available in full size, compact, and subcompact variants.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.