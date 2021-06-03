NSSF, Project Childsafe Urge Firearm Safety During National Safety Month

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In observance of National Safety Month, following a year of record-breaking firearm sales, NSSF and Project ChildSafe urge new and existing gun owners nationwide to prioritize safe firearm storage — and are providing the resources to do so.

In 2020, 21 million FBI background checks were conducted for firearm sales — a record number that makes reminders about responsible storage timely. NSSF encourages first-time gun owners to ensure they have safe storage devices to account for their new firearms and learn about firearm safety best practices. Project ChildSafe provides a vast library of resources — including a host of new materials developed this year — to help gun owners determine the best method to prevent unauthorized access to firearms in order to keep their homes and communities safe.

“Every year, National Safety Month is an opportunity to remind gun owners that their most important responsibility is to store their firearms securely when not in use,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF’s President and CEO. “We know that there has been a significant increase in the number of new gun owners in the past year, and that they are looking for guidance on storing firearms responsibly. We’ve worked hard to give them the resources they need to secure their firearms to help prevent accidents.”

In the past year, Project ChildSafe updated its resource library with an emphasis on providing information to first-time gun owners, those who may be reevaluating their firearm storage practices and parents whose children were likely home more than ever while schools and other activities were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Project ChildSafe also partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to develop a joint resource on teen mental health and firearm safety — recognizing that the challenges of 2020 made it more important than ever to have discussions on preventing unauthorized access to firearms for youth facing mental health challenges.

“The past year, more than ever, showed us the importance of putting firearm safety first in our homes,” Bartozzi said. “As kids spent countless hours at home, we helped parents learn more about youth mental health and storage options such as lock boxes and safes to prevent unauthorized access to firearms when they’re not in use.”

Among the top NSSF and Project ChildSafe resources for firearm owners are:

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org