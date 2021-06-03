Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide has in stock and shipping PPU, .223 Rem., FMJBT, 55 Grain, ammunition in 1000 round cases for $439.89 with FREE Shipping.

Quality rifle ammo from Prvi Partizan (or PPU for short), a leading Serbian manufacturer since 1928.

Headquartered in the southwestern city of Uzice, Prvi Partizan is the current supplier to the armed forces and police of Serbia, as well as many other countries. Whether you’re a soldier, law enforcement agent, competitive shooter or citizen, PPU Ammo is good stuff, and highly affordable.

Order today!

Key Specifications

Item Number: 227310

Mfg. Number: PP5.9/DK

Caliber: .223 Remington

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: FMJBT

Muzzle Velocity: 3,270 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,306 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 1,000

Related Videos, Not Exact Product



Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!