Precision Rifle Expo 2021 is on for October

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Precision Rifle Expo (PRE) opens registration for its 3rd annual, two-day event featuring the top brands in the precision, long-range rifle market. This year, the PRE will be held Oct. 30 – 31, 2021, at the Arena Training Facility in Blakely, Georgia. Pre-register now for $35 (and save 30 percent on the entrance fee) or purchase tickets at the door for $50. The PRE is open to the public.

After the cancellation of the 2020 Expo due to COVID-19 restrictions and with attendance from 2019 exceeding expectations from the inaugural year, 2021 promises attendees an outstanding opportunity to access exhibitors in the main tent hall and range locations, get hands-on product experience, choose from a large variety of long-range seminars to attend (normally valued at very high costs), and get to know what the community is all about. Novices and professionals, competitors, and industry experts, all converge on one of the Country’s premier shooting facilities to learn from each other, test their skills, and build long-lasting relationships.

This year, attendees will not have to sign up for any of the classes. Just go to the event and attend the classes of your choosing. Educational classes for both days are included in the ticket price of the event. Classes will be posted on the website and at the event. Educational experiences will bring in specialists teaching the following skill sets: precision handloading, wind reading, position building, competition preparedness, long-range precision shooting introduction, and fundamentals of marksmanship. All those 12 and over are welcome. Those between 12 and 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

The Arena Training Facility is located approximately two and a half hours from the Hartsfield Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, and is centrally located in the Southeastern US. The facility boasts a unique configuration of multiple medium- to long-distance ranges (out to 2,300 yards), multiple climate-controlled classrooms, a main building, and a clubhouse (available first-come, first-serve for exhibitors), all located on 2,300 acres. For those who want to fly into the facility, the Arena has a 5,400 ft. airstrip, and hangar space is available.

This location provides a unique opportunity to see the top equipment used by the best shooters in the country, where attendees can participate in seminars providing valuable education, and try out this equipment at many of the onsite long-distance ranges. In addition, if attendees like what they see, many of the exhibitors will be offering their products for sale onsite.

Exhibitor product categories will include Optics, Actions, Barrels, Reloading, Steel Targets, Hearing Protection, Bags and Support Equipment, Rifle Builders and Manufacturers, Electronics, Stocks/Chassis, and Suppressors. Exhibitors can be found in the main tent or on the range.

Interested in joining the growing ranks of premier companies in the world of precision rifles, optics, accessories, and ammunition as an exhibitor?

Contact Phil Cashin at 770-401-3572 or [email protected] for more information or to reserve your exhibit space.