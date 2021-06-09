SIG SAUER Commemorates U.S. Army’s Birthday with Army Ranger Series Videos

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is proud to present a new four-part video series to commemorate the upcoming birthday of the U.S. Army on Monday, June 14th, and honor the prestigious U.S. Army Rangers with an inside look at the 2021 Best Ranger Competition.

“This year SIG SAUER was afforded the incredible opportunity to present custom M17 pistols as the official trophy pistols of the prestigious Best Ranger Competition,” said Jason St. John, Director, Government Products, SIG SAUER, Inc., and Sergeant First Class (Retired), U.S. Army Ranger. “Through this video series we recognize the U.S. Army and the incredible service and sacrifice of the entire U.S. Army Ranger regiment to our country.”

The SIG SAUER Best Ranger Video Series includes the following episodes:

Episode 1: Rangers Lead the Way: the already released video review of the history and foundation of the U.S. Army Rangers.

Rangers Lead the Way: the already released video review of the history and foundation of the U.S. Army Rangers. Episode 2: Honor: the newly released video reviews the inception of the famed Best Ranger Competition.

Honor: the newly released video reviews the inception of the famed Best Ranger Competition. Episode 3: 2021 Best Ranger Competition: an inside look at the grueling 3-day Best Ranger Competition to be released on the birthday of the U.S. Army, June 14th.

2021 Best Ranger Competition: an inside look at the grueling 3-day Best Ranger Competition to be released on the birthday of the U.S. Army, June 14th. Episode 4: Prestige: an interview with the 2021 Best Ranger Competition winners to be released on Friday, June 18th.

The U.S. Army Best Ranger Competition is a grueling competition that identifies the best, two-man U.S. Army Ranger team on a course that is designed to place extreme demand on each team’s physical, mental, technical and tactical skills and was held in Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16-18, 2021.

Learn more about the SIG Custom Works, U.S. Army Best Ranger Competition M17 Trophy Pistols.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.