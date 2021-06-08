SilencerCo AR-15 Lower Now Available Through Major Distributors

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SilencerCo’s AR-15 Lower, previously sold only at exclusive locations, is now available to all firearm retailers through major gun distributors.

The SCO15 Lower Receiver is fully customizable and made from billet 7075-T6 aluminum. It is finished in type III hard coat anodized for added durability and corrosion resistance. A variety of unique features set the SCO15 apart from other lowers, including an ambidextrous bolt catch, flared mag well, integrated QD sling cups, and an enlarged integral trigger guard, all at an affordable price.

“The SCO15 is a product that combines the highest quality of in-house development with the most coveted features in an AR-15 Lower Receiver,” said Scott Clinger, SilencerCo’s VP of Business Development. “We are excited to make these lowers more widely available for customers at their local retailers. It’s the perfect start for those who want to complete their dream AR-15 build.”

The SCO15 is precision machined for compatibility with any customer’s preferred AR-15 parts. It has an MSRP of $249 and will be available to firearm retailers through the following distributors: RSR Group, Lipsey’s, Camfour, Allen Arms Tactical, Sports South, Bill Hicks, Silencer Shop, Brownell’s, and Capitol Armory.

For more information visit https://silencerco.com/silencers/sco15.

About SilencerCo

SilencerCo, based in West Valley, UT is the nation’s leading designer and manufacturer of suppressors. Since our birth in 2008, our dedication to authenticity and innovation has never wavered. Today, we continue to focus on exceptional customer service and industry-leading products; products that are crafted by people with the utmost dedication to our industry. We are hunters, shooters, and gun enthusiasts, just like you. Our innovative and forward-thinking approach has allowed us to give the firearms industry what many said was impossible. This is what drives us to be better—to be the best. Because you—the shooter, the hunter, the Second Amendment lover—deserve the best.