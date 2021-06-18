Smith & Wesson Announces New M&P Spec Series Kit

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson announced today that it has released a new, M&P Spec Series Kit, complete with an exclusive M&P9 M2.0 OR Full Size Spec Series pistol and Crimson Trace optic. The limited edition M&P Spec Series kit also ships with an M&P fixed blade knife, a custom M&P Spec Series Challenge Coin, and custom fit plastic case. The new M&P9 M2.0 OR Spec Series pistol features a two-tone finish, threaded barrel, optics ready slide, suppressor height sights, and more.

Vince Perreault, Senior Brand Manager, said, “The M&P Spec Series is a limited edition offering with an exclusive pistol that features the best enhancements our M&P line has to offer – an optics ready slide, threaded barrel, two-tone color combination, and more. As an added bonus, the M&P Spec Series Kit includes an M&P fixed blade knife and a custom challenge coin that’s sure to excite enthusiasts.”

The new M&P9 M2.0 OR Spec Series full-size pistol is chambered in 9mm and features the full set of M&P M2.0 enhancements, as well as a 17+1 round capacity. Equipped with a 4.6” threaded barrel, this exclusive pistol features a two-tone finish with a black frame and a flat dark earth, optics- ready slide equipped with suppressor height night sights. The pistol also ships with a Crimson Trace® CTS-1500 red dot, providing the ultimate flexibility on configuration.

The MSRP of the M&P Spec Series Kit is $969.

To stay up to date on all of the latest news and events, connect with Smith & Wesson on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.