Winchester Ammo Gold Sponsor for New Ducks Unlimited Consumer Expo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester — the official ammunition of Ducks Unlimited — announces its support of the inaugural DUX event on June 25-June 27 at the Texas Motor Speedway. This consumer event will include exhibitor displays, sporting dog demonstrations, calling contests, music and much more.

“As the official ammunition of Ducks Unlimited, we are excited to support this new event and are anxious to get back in front of our loyal customers for a weekend celebrating shooting sports and the great outdoors,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing at Winchester.

Winchester ammunition products will be for sale exclusively at the Mack’s Prairie Wings booth on-site where event attendees only can place an order.

One of the highlights of the expo will be the Shooting Village where attendees can take their turn behind the trigger for some target shooting fun with Winchester ammunition products. Be sure to stop by the Winchester booth to learn about 2021 new products and take your turn at the prize wheel for a chance to win free ammunition and other great door prizes.

For a full list of activities and attractions, visit www.duckexpo.com.

