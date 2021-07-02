2Toms GripShield, Grip Enhancer – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Recently my marketing buddy Cameron asked me if I’d like to test out the 2TOMS GRIPSHIELD. It’s advertised as enhancing your grip in hot, humid and sweaty conditions. I think when you love something you’re always checking out new items as they hit the market that might make you more successful aren’t you? And outdoorsmen are the biggest consumer of new items. Aren’t we always in a frenzy to check out the latest, greatest new whatever? Reminder-what about just the subject of calibers? Remember when the .17 HMR hit the market a few years ago? Or the 6.5 Creedmoor? Or modern airguns? For instance, the Umarex .25 cal. Gauntlet? Or the Umarex .50 Hammer for big game hunting and the list goes on and on. Heck, I write 1-6 Product Reviews per week for Ammoland and barely scratch the surface on the new gear being offered for us outdoorsmen.

On a side note, it always pleasantly surprises me when I see a product that is developed for another field and someone in that company is an outdoorsman and cross-links its use over to their outdoor world. For instance, look at SWAB-Its! They made their swabs for the computer/medical world. Hunters in their organization saw an application in their gun cleaning world and now they have a whole firearms cleaning branch. I’ve just started working with MEDI-DYNE but I can only assume that the same thing happened with their products. Get ready to see me writing more about their products as they apply in our outdoor world.

The first MEDI-DYNE product that I want to write about is the 2TOMS GripShield. I think you competition shooters will love it when you’re doing your high-speed competition shooting, especially you boys/gals down South in the humid states. I live in Idaho which is a dry state and yet my hands get sweaty when I’m doing timed pistol shooting or even summer trap shooting.

I help every year with the ScootersYouthHuntingCamp and in June Scott puts on a volunteer BBQ. It’s a fun kicked-back event until……. He starts setting up the clay pigeon throwers. He’ll set up 3-4 throwers. Here’s the format. We’ll have 8-10 shooters. The throwers will be throwing clays non-stop so you’ll be shooting, reloading, and shooting as fast as you can. When your gun gets smoking hot you step back and someone else takes your spot.

It is the most high-speed shooting fun that I’ve ever had. Not only do you have to hit the clay, but you also have to hit it faster than the other 8-9 shooters. Talk about competitive. One time Stephanie Hyer was standing beside me. That girl can shoot. At one time she was a 5-state champion among who knows how many other awards. So next month when we have that event, I’m going to take some tubes of 2TOMS GripShield along for us to use.

But in the meantime, here’s how the 2TOMS GripShield works. Apply a drop about the size of a dime to a nickel in your palm and rub your hands together. That’s all that there is to it. To convince you if you like it or not put a drop on one hand and not the other. Then compare your grip. That’s how I ended up testing it.

The MSRP on 1.5 oz is $9.99 and as is usual, we will close with the company specs.

SPECS:

Toms GripShield Grip Enhancer dries hands quickly and creates a moisture barrier that provides a better grip for enhanced performance. Use 2Toms GripShield for any sport or activity in which a firm, dry grip is essential.

Dries Hands for a Better Grip

Enhances Grip

Provides a Natural Grip

No Powdery Mess

Works Fast

Non-Sticky and Non-Greasy

Commonly used for:

Golf and Tennis

Gaming

Video Gaming

Pole Fitness

Bowling

Gymnastics

Mechanics and Industrial Work

Shooting Sports

And more

Apply a dime or nickel size amount in one hand and then rub over both hands’ palms, fingers, and backside. Re-apply as needed.

Volume: 1.5 oz / 45 ml of 2Toms GripShield®

Does not contain any sport-related prohibited ingredients.

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”