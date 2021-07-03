Apex Opens Pre-Ordering For 5.00″ LongSlide For FN 509

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Apex Tactical Specialties is pleased to announce it is opening up another round of pre-ordering for its 5.00″ LongSlide for the FN 509.

Designed by Apex’s engineering team and manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art Arizona manufacturing facility, the new custom longslide assembly is packed with features. The fully machined slide is optics ready with the RMR pattern cut. It’s lightened to mimic factory slide mass with both front and rear cocking serrations. The sight dovetails accept FN sights.

The slide comes fully assembled with Apex’s Heavy Duty Striker, the Apex Failure Resistant Extractor and an Apex premium hammer-forged 9mm barrel with a 1:10” twist rate. Customers can select between a standard length 5.00” barrel or a 1/2-28 threaded barrel with thread protector and captive O-ring. All internal slide components and a yellow recoil assembly are included.

While red dot ready, the slide is shipped with either standard height XS 3-Dot night sights or suppressor height sights (black/black), depending on the customer’s preference. The slides will be available in nickel teflon, black or FDE finish.

This slide is complete, fully assembled and ready to shoot.

Features and Specifications:

9mm Hammer-Forged Premium Barrel (Threaded or Standard)

Apex Heavy Duty Striker

Apex Failure Resistant Extractor

RMR Pattern Optic Cut w/ Cover Plate

Standard XS 3-Dot Night Sights or Black/Black Suppressor Sights

Front & Rear Cocking Serrations

Nickel Teflon, Black or FDE Finish

MSRP: $700.00 (complete)

The 5.00” custom longslide is just one of several Apex aftermarket upgrades designed specifically for the FN 509 series of pistols.

