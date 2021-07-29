Grant Kunkel Dominates CCI Area 4 Steel Challenge

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Team CCI Ammunition shooter Grant Kunkel had an impressive showing at the 2021 CCI Area 4 Steel Challenge Championship, where he dominated his competition. The CCI-title sponsored event, held at the Brazosland Pistoleros Practical Shooting Club in Navasota, Texas, saw a total of 301 shooters, with some, like Kunkel, shooting multiple firearms in different divisions. Grant entered five divisions, and he won all of them.

“Grant continues to show what talent, hard work and great equipment can produce. He continues to dominate the Steel Challenge world and we’re proud to have him on the team. We congratulate Grant on his well-deserved victory,” said CCI Shooting Sports Promotions Manager Jason Spradling. “In the Open division, Kunkel’s winning time was over 13 seconds faster than the runner up. That’s nothing short of amazing considering competitors at this level usually have times that differ by tenths of a second.”

Kunkel’s teammate Cory Klemashevich took 2nd place in the Carry Optics Division and 5th place in the Pistol Caliber Carbine Optics division, while also serving as the match director.

“Cory and his team did an amazing job running the match. This event was one of the most fun matches I can remember,” Kunkel said. “I was fortunate enough to put down some good times and earn some new hardware. At this level, my equipment has to perform flawlessly. I was glad my magazines were loaded with CCI Mini-Mags and CCI Blazer 9mm ammo. I never have to worry about my ammo performing like I need it to.” “Until you see it happen, you can’t believe it’s possible,” Klemashevich said of Kunkel’s stellar performance. “To find an athlete so adept at a sport is like watching lightning strike and change the landscape forever. When that athlete is also the most genuine, humble person like Grant, they are truly someone who can help the sport transcend to a place nobody thought it could be taken.”

For more information on all products from CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com.