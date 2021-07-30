Kolar Raffle Raises Funds For Youth Shooting Teams

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Through the generous support of Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) sponsors, Kolar and Elite Shotguns, nearly $50,000 was raised by teams selling raffle tickets for a Kolar Max Trap over-under shotgun. Utilizing their local networks, teams raised immediate cash funds and the top 5 ticket selling teams below received additional funds for their MidwayUSA Foundation endowment accounts!

Congratulations to Kolar Raffle winner – Mike Dunn from PA

Top Selling Teams

1st – $8,000 to the Duggar Union Clay Shooters of IN

2nd – $7,000 to the Western Mass Clay Crushers of MA

3rd – $6,000 to Forbush Hunters Safety in NC

4th – $5,000 to the Smokin Clays of MA

5th – $4,000 to the Bradford Co. Birdbusters of PA

Through their incredible dedication to supporting youth shooting sports, Kolar and Elite Shotguns will also provide over/under shotguns to the top 3 ticket selling teams above to be used for a team fundraising opportunity or utilized as a team gun.

About Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation:

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills. SCTP was developed as a program of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) until the SSSF was created in 2007 to operate the SCTP. In 2012, SSSF created the SASP and became the managing foundation of both programs.

For more information about SSSF, visit their website.