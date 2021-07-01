Ruger Updates Its LCP Series With the LCP MAX .380 ACP

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is thrilled to introduce the latest upgrade to America’s favorite ultra-compact pistol: the LCP MAX. Chambered in .380 Auto, the Ruger LCP MAX fits 10+1 rounds into the same footprint as the LCP II. A 12-round accessory magazine slightly extends the grip length while doubling the capacity of the legacy LCP. Measuring less than 1″ wide and weighing under 11 ounces, the LCP MAX is smaller than every micro-compact 9mm pistol available today, expanding the options for comfortable and convenient concealed carry.

Offering more than just capacity, the LCP MAX pistol’s double-stack magazine feed lips are optimized to reliably feed the wide variety of modern .380 Auto ammunition available. As compact as ever, the flush-fit, 10-round magazine feels identical to the LCP II magazine (with its extended floorplate installed) while accommodating an additional 4 rounds of ammunition. The included finger grip extension floorplate and accessory 12-round magazine allow most shooters to obtain a full firing grip.

Addressing the main complaint with most pocket pistols, the LCP MAX is fitted with a tritium front sight with a white outline that is quick to acquire and aligns easily with the generous u-notch rear sight. A square face on the rear sight aids in one-handed cocking and the steel, drift-adjustable sights make accurate fire easier than ever.

“The LCP MAX design incorporates over a decade of learning and experience,” said Ruger’s President and CEO, Chris Killoy. “What you loved about your LCP and LCP II, we know you will love even more with the NEW LCP MAX.”

The medium-textured grip frame provides easy reach to the Secure Action trigger that is well known for its short, crisp trigger pull and inner trigger safety. Pronounced cocking ears and deep functional slide serrations ensure easy manipulation of the pistol. Every corner and edge on the LCP MAX slide and frame have been softened for a comfortable carry and the magazine release is reversible to fit all shooters. The Ruger LCP MAX ships with one, 10-round magazine; a finger grip extension floorplate; a pocket holster; and a magazine loader.

