1791 Gunleather Continues to Add Optic Ready Holster Models

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- For the last few years, no name has made a bigger impact in the holster and leather goods industry than 1791 Gunleather. With a focus on premium quality products, service that’s second to none, and an innovative lineup of holsters at an affordable price point, 1791 Gunleather continues to challenge the status quo in the holster industry.

Optic Ready Holster Models

Continuing the trend of developing innovative, premium holster options, the team at 1791 Gunleather has committed to continue developing additional optic-ready holster models. 1791 Gunleather introduces their first optic-ready holster last year and firearm owners have responded with the incredible demand for these new solutions. With a multi-fit design, these new Optic Ready holsters continue to deliver on incredible quality with the added functionality OR gun owners love. Available in our standard belt holster (BH), paddle (PDH) and Ultra Custom (UCBH) configuration. As with all 1791 Gunleather products, the new Optic Ready holsters (OR) are made using 100% American certified steer hide leather. The construction of these holsters blends modern production techniques with old-world leather craftsmanship making it worthy of your favorite firearm. See for yourself how the Optic Ready holsters from 1791 Gunleather offer both innovative functionality with unmatched comfort and quality.

About 1791 Gunleather

On December 15, 1791, the United States Supreme Court adopted the Second Amendment as part of the Bill of Rights, promising individuals the right to bear arms. We chose to include the year 1791 in our name to signify our deep respect for those rights.

Every 1791 Gunleather piece is handcrafted one-at-a-time using 100% American-made materials. Four generations of professional leather artisans painstakingly integrate innovative materials with high-quality components, to deliver the versatility found in each piece. From the moment you receive your 1791 Gunleather product, you’ll recognize the uniqueness and perfection that distinguishes us from our competitors. 1791 Gunleather offers a Lifetime Warranty on every single product we craft. 1791 Gunleather is perfect for any condition and duty-ready for tactical applications as well as everyday carry. www.1791gunleather.com