American Built Arms Company Launches the A*B Arms M-LOK Polymer Picatinny Rails

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- American Built Arms Company (A*B Arms brand) is proud to introduce their newest product; the A*B Arms M-LOK Polymer Picatinny Rails.

The A*B Arms M-LOK Polymer Picatinny Rails are designed and engineered for military, law enforcement, and firearms enthusiasts. Compact and lightweight, the A*B Arms M-LOK Polymer Picatinny Rails come in a three (3) rail combo pack, along with the individual four (4), five (5) and seven (7) slot configurations. All rail packs include the appropriate M-LOK hardware.

Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. by a Veteran-Owned company

Proprietary formula of heat stabilized nylon reinforced with high strength fibers

Comes with M-LOK manganese phosphate coated T-Nuts and 10 x 24 – ½ inch flat top screws

“The A*B Arms M-LOK Polymer Picatinny Rails were a logical evolution from our LTF Picatinny Rails as the M-LOK standard has become the industry standard,” said Jason Combs, President and Founder of American Built Arms Company. He added, “at A*B Arms, we believe that buying Made in the USA products don’t have to be expensive.”

M-LOK hardware is also available individually at www.abarms.com or in bulk quantities for OEM customers. Contact American Built Arms Company at [email protected] for more details.

About American Built Arms Company:

Headquartered in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, in an area with a long tradition of manufacturing excellence and craftsmanship, American Built Arms Company (A*B Arms) was founded in 2010 on the principles of Honor, Service and Integrity. A*B Arms is a Veteran-owned, Type 07/NFA FFL, privately held manufacturing company providing the defense industry, security and law enforcement, sporting goods and firearms owners with American-made, quality firearms products and accessories. Check out www.abarms.com for more information.