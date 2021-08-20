Gun Deal: Radical Firearms AR-15 16″ 5.56 w/ B5 Stock & Grip $448

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Primary Arms has a sitewide coupon, SAVE12, that brings this Radical Firearms AR-15 16″ 5.56 w/ B5 Stock & Grip to $448.79. Make sure you enter SAVE12 at checkout in order to receive this great deal!

The Radical Firearms 16″ 5.56 NATO SOCOM Rifle is law enforcement grade hardware. Crafted with quality materials and covered by Radical’s lifetime warranty, this MIL-SPEC rifle is an outstanding choice for any budget. Just add your favorite iron sights or optic, then head for the range! Features: 16″ 4140 chrome moly vanadium steel SOCOM barrel

Chambered in 5.56 NATO with a 1:7 twist rate

M16 cut bolt carrier group with Melonite finish

BCG high pressure tested and magnetic particle inspected

Standard charging handle

MIL-SPEC single stage trigger

1/2×28 A2 flash hider

15″ Radical Firearms M-LOK RPR rail

Gen 3 rail mounting system

B5 Carbine Stock and pistol grip

Made in the U.S.A. in Stafford, Texas! The Radical Firearms RPR system is a slim handguard that provides the weight savings you want without sacrificing any of the mounting possibilities you require. This freefloat design offers a monolithic Picatinny rail and plenty of M-LOK attachment points for all your gear.

