New CZ 457 LRP Brings Precision Plinking With Style!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- CZ-USA has brought unparalleled precision to the rimfire world, and the company’s new 457 LRP rifle is yet another reinforcement of that status, but one that would-be competition shooters don’t have to sacrifice a mortgage payment to own!

Chambered in 22 LR, this beast of a rimfire bolt gun remains affordable while possessing the same quality and accuracy as CZ’s 457 Varmint MTR, plus all the benefits of ergonomic target stock. Borrowing the MTR’s ‘Match’ chamber, the LRP is built to return superb groups with target-grade ammunition.

The tack-driving rimfire 457 LRP is ready to be set on the firing line at any NRL22 or ELR 22 event as soon as it’s topped with a quality optic, which can easily be mounted via an included Picatinny rail on the receiver that has 25 MOA built in. For folks shooting longer distances, this allows the scope to remain in the center of its adjustment range even with the great amount of drop 22 LR can experience.

Long-range rimfire shooting competitions are steadily increasing in popularity, as they allow shooters to hone their precision shooting skills with much shorter shooting lanes (100 to 400 yards) and much less expensive ammunition. The 457 LRP lets pretty much anyone on any budget get in on the fun.

The target-style stock includes an adjustable cheekpiece and buttstock, so a shooter’s cheek weld and length of pull can be a custom fit. The grip and forend feature the company’s Soft Touch surface treatment for a solid grip when moving from one shooting station to another.

The user-adjustable trigger can be tuned for creep, poundage and overtravel. The cold hammer-forged and lapped barrel in their .866” Varmint profile and has been fluted to reduce its weight, with 1/2×28 threads for use with a suppressor or muzzle device.

CZ-USA 457 LRP Rifle Specs:

SKU: 02380

02380 Caliber: 22 LR

22 LR Action: Bolt

Bolt Stock: Target Style, w/Adj cheek piece and butt

Target Style, w/Adj cheek piece and butt Stock Surface: Soft Touch

Soft Touch Magazine Capacity: 5

5 Barrel: Cold hammer-forged, fluted, varmint profile, 1:16 Twist

Cold hammer-forged, fluted, varmint profile, 1:16 Twist Barrel length: 20 in.

20 in. Weight: 7.2 lbs.

7.2 lbs. Overall Length: 39.7 in.

39.7 in. Sights: 25 MOA Rail

25 MOA Rail Trigger: User Adjustable

User Adjustable Length of Pull: Adj. 13.8 in. to 15.4 in.

Adj. 13.8 in. to 15.4 in. Safety features: Positive safety, firing mechanism indicator

Positive safety, firing mechanism indicator Misc. Threaded barrel, 3 stock spacers included.

MSRP: $1,195

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA’s Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM