No Vaccination, No Guns: a New Secret Plan For Gun Confiscation ~ LISTEN

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- In this episode Gun Lawyer Evan Nappen puts the two pieces together and explains their plan. Both parts are being separately promoted by Obama apparatchiks, Rahm Emanuel & Juliette Kayyem

1) HR 4980 has been filed in the Congress to put all unvaccinated persons on the No Fly List.

2) The No Fly, No Buy, Gun Control law has been bouncing around since 2018 and has Bipartisan support.

That’s how they plan to do it.

“I’m Evan Nappen and welcome to Gun Lawyer. Well, you know what folks? Today, it boils down to this. No vaccination, No guns. Now you may think, what does getting a COVID vaccination have to do with my ability to have firearms and exercise my Second Amendment rights? Well, I’m going to explain to you exactly what it has to do with, and it is an incredible threat that you need to be aware of. Let me start by just talking about some things you may not know about the COVID vaccination. Even talking about a COVID vaccination, the lamestream media and big tech overlords they don’t you even talking about this, but we are going to talk about it. Let me just make it clear. There is a database of every individual who has received a COVID vaccination. You may not be aware of that; you may not even know about it. They do not make a big deal about it. But that database is there because this is an experimental vaccine, and they need to track you and it for medical and health purposes. So, there is a legitimate reason to do it. But regardless of that, this database exists. Listen above as I explain their plot…”

About Evan Nappen

Known as “America’s Gun Lawyer,” Evan Nappen is above all a tireless defender of justice. Host of the praised “Gun Lawyer” Podcast, author of eight bestselling books and countless articles on firearms, knives, weapons history, and the law, a certified Firearms Instructor, and avid weapons collector and historian with a vast collection that spans almost five decades, it’s no wonder he’s become the trusted, go-to expert for local, industry, and national media outlets. Called on regularly by radio, television, and online news media for his commentary and expertise on breaking news, Evan has appeared on countless shows including Fox, CNN, Court TV, WOR-New York. As a creative arts consultant, he also lends his weapons law and historical expertise to an elite, discerning cadre of movie and television producers and directors, and novelists. He also provides expert testimony and consultations for defense attorneys across America.