North Carolina: Gov. Cooper Vetoes Pistol Permit Repeal

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Governor Roy Cooper, who is no friend to the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, also ignores the recommendations of law enforcement. Today, he vetoed House Bill 398, NC Sheriffs’ Association-backed legislation to repeal the pistol permit in favor of the federal NICS background check. This is the second piece of pro-Second Amendment legislation Gov. Cooper has vetoed this year, the first being a self-defense bill.

The pistol purchase permit was created before modern, computerized background checks existed. The federal NICS checks that licensed firearms dealers conduct are often completed in minutes. North Carolina’s court system finished furnishing mental health involuntary commitment records to NICS in 2019, ensuring that it can do thorough checks. Repealing the pistol purchase permit ensures that law-abiding citizens can exercise their Second Amendment rights without this unnecessary obstacle and fee that is also a burden on law-enforcement resources.

