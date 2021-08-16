Second Annual Defending Freedom Action Summit 2021, Mark the Date! ~ VIDEO

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- Patriotic Americans are invited to join the Second Amendment Institute for its second annual two-day, jam-packed conference, Defending Freedom Action Summit; September 25 and 26 2021 at the Delta Marriott in Richmond, Virginia.

Announced headline speakers as of today include:

Former United States Secretary Ryan Zinke and Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

Other notable speakers include:

Team USA world champion shooter Dania Vizzi

NYC Republican Councilman Joe Borelli

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis.

More speakers are TBA.

This two-day conference will follow a very similar style to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) featuring many of the same speakers and a similar agenda.

Tickets and information can be found at the conference website: www.DFASummit.com

Members of the Press and their organizations are encouraged to apply for media passes which can be done so by emailing: [email protected]

Second Amendment Institute

The Second Amendment Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in June 2016 by Tyler Yzaguirre. The organization’s mission is to educate, activate, and empower individuals to be effectively mobilized for the Second Amendment.

The Second Amendment Institute’s most important goal is to educate. In this way, SAI can combat attacks on all American’s Constitutional right to bear arms and aid in the prevention of inappropriate gun control measures.

Disseminating facts also exposes unjustified and incorrect rhetoric. By sharing the truth, SAI may also change the hearts and minds of gun control advocates.