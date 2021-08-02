SilencerCo Announces “Lower Receiver Fever” 2021 Promo

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SilencerCo is at it again, launching their new (and obviously improved) promo, featuring the SilencerCo billet AR-15 lower receiver, the SCO15. From August 2 – September 10, 2021, when you spend at least $799 before tax, you will qualify for a free SCO15 Lower (MSRP $249).

In order to receive a free SCO15 Lower, customers must include at least one SilencerCo suppressor in their $799 purchase. To make sure the minimum dollar amount is reached, SilencerCo accessories can be included in the purchase. Customers are limited to five free lowers per person at the rates listed below:

Spend $799 before tax, must include one suppressor – receive a free lower

Spend $1598 before tax, must include two suppressors – receive two free lowers

Spend $2397 before tax, must include three suppressors – receive three free lowers

Spend $3196 before tax, must include four suppressors – receive four free lowers

Spend $3995 before tax, must include five suppressors – receive five lowers

All products must be purchased through a retailer between August 2, 2021 and September 10, 2021 in order to qualify. Customers must then use their submitted Form 4, receipt or proof of purchase, and a copy of the dealer’s FFL to register on the SilencerCo website. The closing date for registration is no later than October 1, 2021.

“We learned a lot from our last summer promo,” said SilencerCo Founder & President, Jonathon Shults. “Our customers are our number one priority, and we are implementing all of the important lessons we learned in order to make it a smooth process this time around.”

For more information on the details of this promo or to register your purchase, please visit here.

SCO15 Lower Features:

Integral ambidextrous anti-rotation QD sling cups at rear of receiver

Proprietary ambidextrous bolt catch/release (included)

Enlarged integral trigger guard

Flared magazine well

Designed for use with standard mil spec lower parts kits and buffer assembly

45 to 90 degree fire selector window for short throw fire selectors

Rear tensioner bolt hole (bolt not included)

Machined in-house by SilencerCo out of 7075 billet aluminum

For more information on the SCO15 lower, click here.

