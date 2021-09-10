Private Buttercup Forced To Joint The War ~ Military Draft To Include Young Women?

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- “On September 1st (2021) the House Armed Services Committee joined the Senate Armed Services Committee in voting 35-24 to expand registration for a possible military draft to include young women as well as young men” this from Zerohedge.com.

“Suck it up buttercup”

The USA has a military draft that can force American men into uniform and into combat to die if need be. The use of this draft ended in 1973 but all males must still register for the draft within 30 days of their eighteenth birthday. What this above change in the draft law will do is drop the word men/males and use the inclusive “all” meaning both men and women without saying the word woman.

Sister / Private Buttercup you are fixing to go to war even if you never saw combat boots in your fashion statement.

Brother / Private Buttercup just because you are in the group of seven out of ten American males who cannot meet the minimum standards to enlist in the military–that is not going to stop them from drafting you. If you are 50 pounds overweight and have been on meds for years for ADD or ADHD, not a problem. The military has all kinds of programs such as motivational exercise platoons and motivational attitude adjustment platoons to help you correct your personal deficiencies. You never know, your own parents may be willing to pay the Army to take you in, if the military can guarantee such improvements in their children’s lives.

Sister / Private Buttercup the military will establish the same motivational opportunities for you also after you show up for your mandatory induction into the combat arms, on your way to war. Now do not worry about that “Freshman 15” pounds you put on last year at college as you partied your way through your first time away from home and away from some semblance of structure in your life. You will have instant structure in your new life all the way from the parade fields of basic training to the killing fields perhaps in the Pacific Theater.

Remember how your parents, family, and of course your teachers demanded everyone get their covid shots. You were taught that if you refused you were trying to hurt, maybe even kill your fellow Americans? Extrapolate this concept to forced birth control.

When I came back to my college campus after registering for the draft I was sure I was going to be forced into the Army and sent to Vietnam, there to die in the jungles and never return. Some of my fellow female college students thought I was a little overdramatic in my concern for being drafted against my will. I asked them what they would do if women had to register and possibly be drafted. “I will just get pregnant” was the usual answer I heard and most times said with a laugh implying I was screwed and headed to Nam, but not her.

Sister / Private Buttercup hard times are here and there is a reason your elected officials are working behind your back to set you up for the draft. I would suggest that we the US will be in a shooting war in 12-18 months and our government will implement the draft. With the new change to the law both male and female Americans will be forced into the military. If you think something like pregnancy will keep you from being forced into the Army, think about forced covid shots and then think about forced birth control for women in the military. They can make you get an anthrax shot and if you refuse, they can court-martial you and send you to prison. Sadly, they may have the ability to force you to be on birth control for the good of the nation. We always discover the powers and controls of our nation over its citizens after the war starts.

This Will Get Ugly.

Brother / Private Buttercup have you heard about how the Communist Chinese are not happy with all the effeminate pop stars who are allegedly polluting the masculinity of young Chinese men? Manly men are what the Chinese Army wants and I dare say the US military could use some manly men also. If your favorite musical group that you devote your every waking minute to is a South Korean boy band that features male singers prettier than their sisters you may want to switch over to a Country and Western radio station once in a while.

Sister / Private Buttercup there are no Kardashians in the Army that I know about and yes the latest camouflage-patterned battle uniform the US is wearing will in fact clash with your orange hair. Fear not, during your first of many weeks in the motivational platoon they will help you figure out your hair coloring. They will cut you off from all electronics so who cares what Hollywood is doing, you may not hear about them for months on end.

The reason you have not seen the massive anti-war protests in this country following the first Gulf War and after the attack on 9-11 that caused this Nation to be at war since 1990, is nobody was forced to join the Army against their will.

The country had already been in two wars in Asia, with Japan in 1941 and North Korea in 1950 and they really did not want to be in yet another crazy Asian war in Vietnam. More than not getting in a third Asian war the Americans did not want to see their “boys” forced into the Army. Cannon fodder in the rice patties of Asia can be so unnerving. So they protested and broke things in the process.

Given the violence this country has seen with the past election directed by elements of one side, what happens if both sides are unhappy about their daughters being drafted and sent into the front lines of combat in yet a fourth crazy Asian war? Female cannon fodder, not good optics on 24-hour cable news.

Hug your sons and hug your daughters tighter, we are in for a very dangerous ride in our country in the next 24 months. If international conflict really happens the US shores will not be safe from attack and no one will care about your politics after the enemy has blown up the power grid. You may have to teach your sons and daughters how to shoot long before the Army has an opportunity to impact their young lives.

The old sports saying directed at athletes getting hurt on the playing field “Suck it up buttercup” is fixing to take on an entirely darker and perhaps more sinister meaning in the near future.

HELL NO, SHE WON’T GO–now there is a sound bite for the masses.

Major Van Harl USAF Ret.

About Major Van Harl USAF Ret.:

Major Van E. Harl USAF Ret., a career Police Officer in the U.S. Air Force, was born in Burlington, Iowa, USA, in 1955. He was the Deputy Chief of police at two Air Force Bases and the Commander of Law Enforcement Operations at another. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Infantry School. A retired Colorado Ranger and currently is an Auxiliary Police Officer with the Cudahy PD in Milwaukee County, WI. His efforts now are directed at church campus safety and security training. He believes “evil hates organization.” [email protected]