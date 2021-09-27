Stealth Cam Brings GMAX32 No Glo Camera to Market

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Stealth Cam, the leader in trail camera innovation and wireless imaging technology, has introduced a new model to the company’s G-series line of high-performance trail cameras. Called the GMAX32 No Glo, this camera delivers the kind of high-resolution imagery and features modern hunters demand but at a pleasing price-to-performance ratio.

The hallmark of the GMAX32 No Glo is its 32 MP/1080P video capture capability. Users can select the 32MP for maximum image quality or adjust recording resolutions to 16 MP, 8MP, or 4MP to find the ideal balance of graphic quality and storage capacity. The 1080P HD video records at 30 FPS and can be adjusted to record at 1080 or 720 resolutions to optimize storage or quality. New software innovations and a color TFT screen further enhance the viewing of still images and videos.

To ensure crisp, clear imagery, the GMAX32 No Glo boasts a <.4 second trigger speed and 45-piece No Glo 940nm flash system with an effective range of 100 feet for high-quality nighttime performance. Powered by 8 AA batteries or an optional external SOLPAK solar battery pack, the GMAX32 No Glo delivers top-shelf results at an affordable MSRP of $139.99.

GMAX32 No Glo Specifications

Max Resolution: 32 Megapixel & 1080P Video at 30FPS

Trigger Speed: 0.4 Seconds

Video Resolutions: (1080/720)

Image Resolutions: (32MP/16MP/8MP/4MP)

Capture Playback: View Images & Videos

Burst Mode: 1-9 images per triggering

Additional Features:

· 2.4” Color TFT Screen

· 45pcs 940nm No Glo LEDs

· 3 – 59 sec / 1- 59 min recovery time

· Time / Date / Moon Phase

· SD Card slot up to 32GB

· Integrated Python lock latch

· Temperature Sensor

· Operates on 8 AA batteries

· External power jack for SOLPAK solar battery back (Sold Separately)

For more information on the new GMAX32 No Glo trail camera or to see the latest innovative camera models offered by Stealth Cam, visit StealthCam.com

About Stealth Cam:

Stealth Cam, LLC offers a variety of digital scouting/surveillance and specialty cameras, along with a variety of accessories to enhance the output of these products. For more information, contact: Stealth Cam, LLC, 3385 Roy Orr Blvd. Grand Prairie, TX 75050, Phone: 877-269-8490, online or email [email protected]

Learn more about their brands on their website.