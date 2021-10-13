U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The ETS Group is proud to announce the release of the new 32-round 9mm clear polymer magazine for Glock 17, 18, 19, 19X, 26, 34, and 45. ETS has spent the last five years advancing the design of the original GLK-18 magazine and has now released the Gen 2 version (GLK-18G2), making their best-selling magazine even better and all for the same price ($21.99).

New features of GLK-18G2 are:

New and improved internal geometry; increased feeding reliability across all ammo types including steel and aluminum casings

Increased round capacity 32rd instead of 31rd

Small changes in the external geometry allow better compatibility with 9mm AR and PCC

Uses new GEN 2 Base Plate that improves plate retention and eliminates potential separation on extreme impact

Available in Clear, Orange, or Blue

ETS’s clear polymer magazines are made from advanced polymers that provide extreme impact resistance, so they won’t crack or break when dropped. With superior temperature tolerances, these magazines won’t become brittle over time, even when exposed to harsh environments, chemicals, or extreme cold. Their durable construction eliminates creep, so the feed lips and body won’t spread when being stored long term, even when fully loaded. All ETS products come with a lifetime warranty and are made in the USA.

Visit www.etsgroup.us to see the complete line of ETS products.

About ETS Group:

Here at Elite Tactical Systems Group (ETS), our goal is to provide our customers with innovative products by utilizing cutting-edge design, materials, and manufacturing processes. Be it our clear polymer magazines or the fastest loaders the shooting world has ever seen, our dedication to our core values keeps us at the forefront of innovation and value for our customers. ETS products are reliable and affordable with a lifetime warranty and are always proudly made in the USA.