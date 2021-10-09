Only A Well-Armed Citizenry Can Effectively Resist Tyranny via Treason

Opinion
New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- Not without reason, the founding fathers of the United States were very much concerned with tyranny.
The founders realized the most effective weapon to check the natural inclination of those wielding power to acquire ever more power beyond the limits imposed on them by the Constitution would require an omnipresent armed citizenry. And as they perceived as a self-evident truth that the right of the people to keep and bear arms preexists in man—they etched that Right in stone.
An explicit Bill of God-Given Rights incorporated into the Constitution would make clear to those who serve in Government that what the Divine Creator gave to man, no artificial Government construct can lawfully take from man. For any attempt to do so would be an assault not only on the dignity and autonomy of man but a mortal sin against the will of the Divine Creator. The usurpers of the sovereignty of the American people don’t care about any of that. Their sacrilege against the one true Deity knows no bounds.
They Will Go After Americans’ Firearms As They Must Because An Armed Citizenry Constitutes An Immediate And Dire Threat To The Execution of their Goal: The Imposition Of Tyranny.
The usurpers know that wresting firearms from Americans would be a far more difficult proposition than constraining the right of free speech and association, which they have been doing with relative ease, and abrogating the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures, which they have already accomplished.
Actions of the Biden-Harris Administration and of the Pelosi-Schumer Congress are a conscious, unmitigated assault on the Constitution, on the Nation, and on its people. Together these actions constitute the imposition of tyranny on the American people.
But….?
Do These Deliberate Acts, Singly Or Collectively Rise To The Level Of Treason As The Word ‘Treason’ Is Defined In The U.S. Constitution And In Federal Statute?
Does the import of the Treason clause the founders wrote into the Constitution extend to the imposition of tyranny on the people? If so, then tyranny amounts to levying war against the people. This means that the levying of war against the people is no less an act of betrayal, i.e. no less an act of treachery against the people, and, therefore, no less treason committed by the Government upon its own people, than is an unlawful levying of war by the people against Government.
But this idea that those individuals serving in Government can, through their actions, commit treason against a people, is a novel concept.
For the treason laws of all other Nations do not admit of a Government action that can constitute a betrayal of the people. But, then, no other nation on Earth has adopted a Bill of Rights that at once establishes fundamental rights that exist intrinsically in the people; a Bill of Rights that serves as both a categorical declaration and an urgent reminder to those that serve in the Government that Government exists solely to serve the people. This means that the People are the Master, and Government is the Servant. It also means that the People are the sole Sovereign of and over the Nation and thence manifestly Sovereign over the Government and that Government is manifestly subservient to the people.
Taking these propositions as axiomatic, i.e., self-evident, true, this means that, as a matter of both law and logic, Government itself, through its actions that harm the people——harms that rise to the level of betrayal of a sacred trust binding Government to service to the people for all time——is unforgivable treason against the people. The people, for their part, have the lawful right and the lawful duty, under the Treason Clause of the U.S. Constitution, to bring those who betray them, to account for their crimes against them.
Absolute control over the free exercise of one’s fundamental rights and disdain for the nation’s Constitution and Laws is the sine qua non of tyranny. This notion of “treason as tyranny of Government directed against its own People” is a thesis that demands further attention and explication.
In upcoming articles, we continue to explore this idea of deliberate imposition of tyranny by High Officials of the Federal Government against the people as implicating the Treason Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
About The Arbalest Quarrel:
Arbalest Group created `The Arbalest Quarrel’ website for a special purpose. That purpose is to educate the American public about recent Federal and State firearms control legislation. No other website, to our knowledge, provides as deep an analysis or as thorough an analysis. Arbalest Group offers this information free.
For more information, visit: www.arbalestquarrel.com.
All I Know is that this Idiot Administration has commited Treason and should be held Acountable for it.
And what about the genocide?
Revelation 9:15
King James Version
15 And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men.
1)Pfizer
2)Modera
3)Biotech
4)Johnson & Johnson
Look at what else “they” go after and look at the crimes “they” commit to hide their crimes against humanity. “They” have been doing this for thousands of years. “They” are no different today than “they” have always been. “They” have legalized their crimes and criminalized pre-existing Biblical human rights so “they” can continue their war against all living things because “they” are evil. “They” are just doing their job that “they” thrive to do.
https://gettr.com/post/pdbxn2bf54
“They” would strike down these truths because there is no limit to what “they” will not do to protect themselves and what “they” do.
“They Will Go After Americans’ Firearms”
“They?”
“They” effectively = WillTEX, neathug, WB & others who make excuses for Just Following Orders.
OBEY
These articles provide one of the forms of incongruity here that is so funny.
Enforcers and ex-enforcers (even from the LAPD of all places) pile on – “yeah – they will go after Ameicans’ Firearms!”
They are they.
@JSNMGC, You should disassociate from 8r. He is neither logical nor literate. He just makes up poison about people.
Wild Bill,
A lot of people are angry.
Some express that anger the way Russn8r does, others express their anger through sarcasm and other means.
You have not disassociated yourself from Will (“TEX”) and he is part of the problem. He has come right out and admitted he is so petty and vindictive he would use the power of his badge to retaliate against people with whom he disagrees.
People like Russn8r are not going to ruin (or end) my life.
People like Will (“TEX”) are a significant risk.
To a large extent, those arguments occurred at a time when my “too old to to compute” would not let me sign on here. So I was not part of that.
8r would not ruin my noon meal, much less anything of significance.
Will (“TEX”) made his points in the last day and a half. Like I said, people express themselves differently, but if we could discuss just one point without all the emotion it might clear the air. A large percentage of people in law enforcement (not federal) have demonstrated time and time again they will follow any order to enforce any law against the people they are ordered to enforce them against. They have also demonstrated they will follow orders to not enforce laws against other people. A large percentage of people in law enforcement are like Will (“TEX”) – they… Read more »
@WB,Revelator (JSNMGC) is just as sick as his moron sidekick he can just spell better.They are cut out of the same piece of cloth and worth no ones time. I sure seemed to have made a lasting impression on REV though.
Will (“TEX”) – 10/9/21:
“@WB,Revelator (JSNMGC) is just as sick as his moron sidekick he can just spell better.They are cut out of the same piece of cloth and worth no ones time. I sure seemed to have made a lasting impression on REV though.”
Reply to Will (“TEX”):
You are a caricature of bad law enforcement and a cautionary example of why law enforcement should be kept on a short leash – held tightly by civilians.
Not-so-qualified immunity is like fertilizer for growing bad apples.
Edited to add: almost forgot to quote you before you destroyed the evidence.
Lame excuse. You’re trying to cancel me on the pretext of a fraction of what you & your foul-mouth sock puppet thug enforcer pals dish out when you troll me, crying about getting back a bit of what you put in.
My most recent offense was having the nerve to reply to your callous slavery-apologist trolling. You claim my position on that is ‘irrational, illiterate & amateur’, but you’re unable to show why, and of course somehow that’s non-toxic.
Make your Southern-Democrat-slaver-apologist case to Clarence Thomas, Mark Robinson, Candace Owen, Billy Prempeh etc. What a hoot that would be.
P.S. “JSNMGC is just as sick as his moron sidekick he can just spell better.” -WillTEX
Here’s your chance to call out one of your locals-only ex-enforcer sock puppet pals for the toxicity you pretend to be so upset over, OldWildBillMan.
As if you don’t know WillTEX as much as admitted yesterday to having abused his badge & gun to “light people up”.
Crickets Chirping.
Chirp…Chirp…Chirp..
Can’t quit the leftist M.O., can you? Snark-trolling, coy dissembling, projection, ‘popularity’ (& logic) determined by the sock puppet votes of foul-mouth, threating, thuggish enforcers. You can’t acknowledge your own toxicity or theirs. Read your own posts & drop the “cancel everyone I disagree with” crybaby act.
My Bde. and Corps. Commander’s orders always made so much sense that I never had to make excuses. Why are you attributing actions to me that never happened? What is a “neathug”?