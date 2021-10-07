U.S. Lawshield Supports 1st-Ever Tactical Weekend At Guntry Range Of Maryland

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense coverage, announces support of the inaugural Tactical Industry Weekend to be held at the GUNTRY Range of Maryland from October 8-10 in Owings Mills, MD.

According to P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield, “We expect the first annual Tactical Industry Weekend at the renowned GUNTRY Range of Maryland to be a stellar success. Offering folks a place to learn more about personal defense, new products, and industry services is a win for the Second Amendment, and we appreciate working with our top-notch partner facilities who embrace that mission,” he said. “Building an expo where consumers can meet face-to-face with industry professionals, manufacturers, retailers, and media to try their hands at new gear and learn about personal defense is how we convey our commitment to the right to bear arms,” said Ron Holmes, USMC MSgt (Ret.), Director of Training and Product Development for the Tactical Industry Weekend’s presenting sponsor, Ryker USA. “We are especially thankful to have U.S. LawShield as an important partner in promoting awareness of self-defense as we educate law-abiding gun owners.”

About GUNTRY of Maryland

With more than 100 five-star reviews, GUNTRY of Maryland is in a league of its own. The 64,000 square-foot facility is the premier shooting and training facility on the East Coast. It features 34 indoor live-fire shooting ranges, expert instructors, a fully immersive state-of-the-art simulator, on-site gunsmithing services, a full-service café, and a VIP cigar lounge. Learn more at www.guntry.com.

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense Program, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com