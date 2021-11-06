Jessie Harrison Wins 22nd USPSA Ladies Open National Title

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, along with Hoppe’s, the No. 1 name in gun care products, is celebrating pro shooter Jessie Harrison’s recent USPSA Ladies Open National Title. Harrison won the title at the 2021 Infinity Firearms Race Gun Nationals, which took place at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park in Talladega, Alabama.

Harrison finished as Top Lady Overall and took first place in the Ladies Open Division at the match, as well as Top Lady Overall in the USPSA Open Division for 2021. The Ladies Open title is Harrison’s 22nd in her career. Competing against 27 of the best female shooters in the sport in the Open Division, Harrison held the lead for all three days of the competition. Throughout the match, she was equipped with her Bushnell First Strike 2.0 reflex sight and relied on Hoppe’s gun care products to keep her open-pistol primed for action.

“Bushnell and its products continue to raise the bar in the competitive ring and the First Strike 2.0 has made a space for itself,” Harrison said. “Having the options for intensity levels depending on shooting conditions and the wide lens for the field of view makes all the difference in the world and has helped give me the confidence needed to be successful!”

About Bushnell

