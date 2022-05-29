Who Would Have Guessed, Gun Control Failed in 1881 Also

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- An article for Smithsonian magazine (Matt Jancer, Gun Control Is as Old as the Old West), reviews the ordinances of Tombstone, Arizona, and other frontier towns in the 1880s, observing that the gun control laws of the time were imposed at the local level and that bearing arms was a “heavily regulated business.”
The notorious Gunfight at the O.K Corral arose, it seems, because “Marshall Virgil Earp, having deputized his brothers Wyatt and Morgan and his pal Doc Holliday, [was] having a gun control problem.”
Tombstone (with a population that hovered around 3,500) had enacted Ordinance No. 9, effective April 1881, to prohibit carrying any deadly weapon within city limits “without first obtaining a permit in writing.” Later that year, lawman Earp’s brothers had charged one Isaac (“Ike”) Clanton with violating the ordinance in the context of escalating animosity between Clanton, the Earps, and Holliday. Clanton’s rifle was seized, and a judge fined him $25 and another $2.50 in court costs. The sheriff later intervened to disarm Clanton’s associates, but after several demands failed to convince them to surrender their firearms. Soon after, the Earp-Holliday group converged on the Clanton-McLaurys, with Wyatt Earp allegedly declaring, “I want your guns.” A contemporary newspaper called what followed “one of the crimson days in the annals of Tombstone, a day when blood flowed as water, and human life was held as a shuttlecock.”
Tombstone of the 1880s is a peculiar model for those who today agitate for greater local authority to restrict or ban firearms.
Ike Clanton survived to file first-degree murder charges against the Earps and Holliday, claiming they had acted with criminal haste in precipitating the confrontation to kill their personal enemies. The court ruling in the preliminary hearing dismissed the charges but determined that Virgil Earp, “as chief of police” who relied on the assistance of his brother and Holliday to arrest and disarm the Clantons and McLaurys, “committed an injudicious and censurable act… and … acted incautiously and without due circumspection;” however, this was not criminally culpable given the state of affairs “incident to a frontier country,” “the supposed prevalence of bad, desperate and reckless men,” and the specific threats that had been made against the Earps.
The ordinance, in this case at least, proved to be almost entirely ineffective. As recounted in the court decision, Sheriff Behan had “demanded of the Clantons and McLaurys that they give up their arms, and … they ‘demurred,’ as he said, and did not do it.”
More significantly, modern jurisprudence on the Second Amendment confirms that, subject to limited exceptions, the right of responsible citizens to carry common firearms beyond the home, “even in populated areas, even without special need, falls within the Amendment’s coverage, indeed within its core.” The ruling, Wrenn v. District of Columbia (2017), arose out of a challenge to the District of Columbia’s concealed carry law, which restricted licenses to applicants who could satisfy a “good reason” requirement, as defined in the law (living or working in a high-crime area, for example, did not qualify). The District justified this scheme by claiming that the Second Amendment did not protect carrying in densely-populated or urban areas like Washington, D.C.
As outlined in briefs filed by the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, numerous local governments, like Tombstone, had historically imposed similar bans and restrictions on public carrying in urban areas (“Even in Tombstone, Arizona, people ‘could not lawfully bring their firearms past city limits. In fact, the famed shootout at Tombstone’s O.K. Corral was sparked in part by Wyatt Earp pistol-whipping Tom McLaury for violating Tombstone’s gun control laws…”). Allegedly, these laws “unmistakably show that large swaths of the American public considered public-carry prohibitions to be permissible in populated areas and consonant with the right to bear arms.”
This reliance is misplaced.
A brief filed by historians and legal scholars explains that nineteenth-century prohibitions like the one in Tombstone were “unusual” and imposed “in response to transitory conditions.” Any “supposed distinction between populated and unpopulated areas, offered to justify heavy restrictions on carrying in the District, is not supported by the existence of handgun carry bans in a handful of mostly small towns in the Wild West, when nearly all major cities had no such laws.”
The United States Supreme Court, in District of Columbia v. Heller and McDonald v. City of Chicago, had previously discounted arguments that local government handgun bans could be sustained due to violent crime rates in some cities and because of the scope of the laws was limited to an urban area. Such local experimentation with firearm regulations could not come at the cost of inroads on fundamental constitutional rights.
Faced with yet another attempt to impose what was essentially a local ban, the court in Wrenn condemned the District’s “good reason” law as incompatible with Second Amendment protections. The Amendment is “not hemmed in by longstanding bans on carrying in densely populated areas. Its protections today don’t give out inside the Beltway.”
Much has changed since Tombstone’s heyday as a saloon-intensive, gambling boomtown and that “crimson day” at the O.K. Corral. Virgil Earp’s successors in law enforcement, the sheriffs, and lawmen of the western states, now agree that restrictive gun carry laws do nothing to stem criminal violence while depriving law-abiding citizens of their rights to self-defense.
“[I]nstead of leading to a ‘Wild West’ atmosphere or blood running in the streets, licensed concealed carry by law-abiding citizens helps reduce crime, and assists police officers.”
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
Not much has changed since this article was first published.
a first rate idiot is president
If anyone will read a Wyatt Earp biography, they will find that what happened at the OK Corral had nothing to do with gun control. Wyatt Earp was attempting to arrest Clanton for the murder of his brother. Earp told Clanton to surrender his guns (possibly) so he could take him into custody. Earp did end up hunting down or killing all the men associated with his brother’s murder. About Wichita, KS having a gun control ordinance is another silly fantasy of gun control advocates today who are trying to rewrite history. Wichita, KS was a depot for cattle shipment… Read more »
Gee, your comment seems to follow all the versions I have seen of the OK corral and there have been many movies about it and they are all the same.
Excellent response.
Once upon a time not very long ago, a dude named Adolf wrote in his book, “Mein Kamfe” (I am paraphrasing here). “A government which allows their peasants to remain armed will be difficult to enslave”.
I enjoyed this article and the posts that followed.
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” – George Santayana.
I learned that in history class in the 7th grade. You wouldn’t believe what they teach in history classes now days, especially in OreGONE.
Example. My great niece that has one more you to graduate college and become a teacher says. Washington crossed the Delaware, to kill the Indians. The Japanese attacked America and started the Japanese American war, not WWII. Pearl Harbor is somewhere in Europe. Who started WWII, answer ???????? crickets!!!!!
God help us.
Oregoneistan
Can you tell me how arms control worked/didn’t in ancient Rome? I mean was there arms control A.D. 1-100?
As I understand it that law started the popularity of the Colt pocket model (and others) that could be carried concealed.
@ kitchawan kid
The original Colt pocket model was produced prior to the Earp’s hitting Tombstone chronologically however small very concealable pocket guns started with the Derringer and exploded production of many others,from 22 to 41 caliber and almost anything in between.
The shootout at the OK corral was a faction fight,one still playing out today Democrats vs Republicans.The Clanton faction were Democrat and the Earp faction Republican . Gun/People control didn’t work better in the 1880’s than it does today.
Actually, I see this the other way. The Earp’s were calling for and attempting to enforce gun control (Democrat) while the Clanton’s were attempting to express their freedom to bear arms (Republican). Just saying.
@TI, Except that the Earps were repubs and the Clantons were dems. And except that the repub party of yesterday is not today’s repub party, and yesterday’s dem party is not the communist party in incognito calling themselves dems, of today.
The dems are now marxist.
That’s the way it would work out today however the fact of their party affiliations is historical fact.
John Clum editor and publisher of the Tombstone Epitaph was a meticulous record keeper and printed much material,including work on Earp post OK coral.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Clum
“When the legend becomes fact, print the legend”
A more accurate analogy than Green Mtn.Boy’s
You both make sense depending on which side of the fence you stand. I can see it both ways. Either way, it was a control issue.
The NRA was established in 1871 by the newly formed REPUBLICAN party in response to the disarming of freed slaves. It is easier to LYNCH an UNARMED person than an ARMED PERSON. You got your analogy ass backwards. Here is example of having a little historical knowledge. Very little knowledge.
@ ricarrdo Speaking of a lack of historical facts,along with credits. Dismayed by the lack of marksmanship shown by their troops, Union veterans Col. William C. Church and Gen. George Wingate formed the National Rifle Association in 1871. The primary goal of the association would be to “promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis,” according to a magazine editorial written by Church. After being granted a charter by the state of New York on November 17, 1871, the NRA was founded. Civil War Gen. Ambrose Burnside, who was also the former governor of Rhode Island and a U.S.… Read more »
That’s really devilcrats vs freedoms, veterans, ,patriots , and America not just republicans. They are after disarmament as part of a grand socialist control plan, bent on destroying freedoms in America first ,then America itself for our enemies! Devilrats are not Americans anymore! They have willingly joined our enemies and are working for them to help destroy America!! Communists under a new name to DECiEVE The gullible and moochers.but communists just the same !
Marxist all.