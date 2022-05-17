U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is pleased to announce its reintroduction of the Marlin Model 1895 Trapper.

The Marlin 1895 Trapper was conceived by hunting and fishing guides in Alaska who needed a big-bore rifle that was short, quick-handling, and optimized for hunting or protection from dangerous animals. Chambered in .45-70 Govt., this latest Marlin offering from Ruger features a 16.17″, cold hammer-forged barrel with a 1:20″ twist. The threaded barrel (11/16″-24), comes with a match-polished thread protector and will accommodate common muzzle devices.

The stainless steel receiver, lever, magazine tube, and barrel feature an attractive non-glare, satin finish – as do all of the small, nickel-plated parts. The bolt is spiral-fluted and nickel-plated for an attractive appearance and very smooth cycling.

The receiver-mounted Skinner Sight system is as accurate and rugged as the rifle itself. Machined from solid stainless steel bar stock, this durable, no-snag, fully adjustable sight system promotes rapid target acquisition while adding to the aesthetics of the rifle. The black laminate stock and forend feature a crisp checkering pattern that provides an excellent grip in all weather conditions. A generous buttpad absorbs recoil and makes the rifle easy to shoot. The forend has been slimmed down for an attractive look and a comfortable feel. Consumers will notice that the trademarked black and white Marlin “bullseye” found in Marlin stocks since 1922 is still there but in red and white.

