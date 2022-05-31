XS Sights’ New Night Sights for Springfield XD OSP

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- XS Sights is pleased to now offer standard-height DXT2 Big Dot and R3D night sights for the Springfield XD OSP and Tisas Duty PX-9 Pistols. Those who wish to upgrade their factory sights for faster target acquisition – day or night – can choose between the Big Dot in Optic Yellow or Optic Orange or the traditional three-dot R3D sight with an orange or green front sight.

DXT2 Big Dot

XS’ renowned Big Dot night sight leads the industry in size and has a self-illuminating tritium center surrounded by proprietary Glow Dot technology which drives focus to the front sight for faster and more accurate target acquisition. The V-notch rear has a vertical tritium stripe creating a dot-the-‘i’ sight picture.

R3D

Featuring a traditional three-dot tritium notch and post sight picture, the R3D’s tritium front sight glows brighter than the two rear tritium dots and is surrounded by a bright orange or green Glow Dot. This differentiation prevents confusing the front and rear tritium dots in high-stress personal defense situations. The rear sight is also blacked out for increased contrast against the front sight and features a ledge for one-handed slide manipulation.

Retail Price: R3D; $116, DXT2; $138

For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

All XS Sights are backed by a 10-year, No Questions Asked Warranty and XS’s 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.