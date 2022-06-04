Gun Deals: CZ 83, Semi-auto .380 ACP, 3.8″ Barrel, 12+1 Rnds, Pistols Used $360.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide with surplus CZ 83, Semi-automatic, .380 ACP, 3.8″ Barrel, 12+1 Rounds pistols for $360.99 with FREE shipping.

Gun Deals: CZ 83, Semi-auto .380 ACP, 3.8″ Barrel, 12+1 Round, Pistols

Great news…we found a small quantity of surplus CZ 83 pistols, so you get your hands on this duty classic for less than ever. But don’t wait: supplies won’t last. These Pistols are used, so you can expect some wear on the bluing and some scratching on the grips, but they’re in very good shape otherwise.

Originally introduced in 1983, the CZ 83 has served with distinction in the Czech Military for nearly 4 decades—and delivers all the ergonomic excellence and accuracy you’d expect from a CZ pistol. Like CZ’s modern offerings, the grip is incredibly comfortable in the hand and features a low bore axis that helps direct recoil straight backward, so it’s easily manageable.

The straight blowback action provides outstanding combat accuracy. Because the barrel is fixed to the frame, there’s no slop or wobble, delivering a higher degree of precision. The CZ 83 was also the first service pistol to feature an ambidextrous thumb safety and magazine release, so it’s leftie-friendly too.

Straight blowback action provides superior accuracy

Ambidextrous thumb safety and magazine release

Low bore axis helps direct recoil straight backward, so it’s easy to manage

Oversized trigger guard for use with heavy gloves

Blued steel frame and slide

Includes (1) 12-rd. magazine