Gun Deals: CZ 83, Semi-auto .380 ACP, 3.8″ Barrel, 12+1 Rnds, Pistols Used $360.99

Surplus CZ 83 Pistol Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide with surplus CZ 83, Semi-automatic, .380 ACP, 3.8″ Barrel, 12+1 Rounds pistols for $360.99 with FREE shipping.



Great news…we found a small quantity of surplus CZ 83 pistols, so you get your hands on this duty classic for less than ever. But don’t wait: supplies won’t last. These Pistols are used, so you can expect some wear on the bluing and some scratching on the grips, but they’re in very good shape otherwise.

Originally introduced in 1983, the CZ 83 has served with distinction in the Czech Military for nearly 4 decades—and delivers all the ergonomic excellence and accuracy you’d expect from a CZ pistol. Like CZ’s modern offerings, the grip is incredibly comfortable in the hand and features a low bore axis that helps direct recoil straight backward, so it’s easily manageable.

The straight blowback action provides outstanding combat accuracy. Because the barrel is fixed to the frame, there’s no slop or wobble, delivering a higher degree of precision. The CZ 83 was also the first service pistol to feature an ambidextrous thumb safety and magazine release, so it’s leftie-friendly too.

Straight blowback action provides superior accuracy
Ambidextrous thumb safety and magazine release
Low bore axis helps direct recoil straight backward, so it’s easy to manage
Oversized trigger guard for use with heavy gloves
Blued steel frame and slide
Includes (1) 12-rd. magazine



musicman44mag

Some may like a 380 but I feel that my 9mm is barely enough. I prefer 357 but there is not enough fire power and few make it in semi auto so I am taking the 40mm. Just saw a XDM 10mm with a 3.8 barrel I think and they just came out with a new model that has a longer barrel that looks pretty good. My only concern is if it is built on a 40 cal frame which is a 9mm or a 45 frame. I hope it is on it’s own frame and will be strong enough… Read more »

