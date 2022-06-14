New Jersey: Senate Democrat Attack on Gun Manufacturers Passes Committee

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to advance legislation designed to put gun manufacturers out of business. S.1893, by Sens. Ruiz and Pou, is the only bill in Gov. Murphy’s package that has moved in the Senate, and that is a small bit of good news.

However, S.1893 is a bad bill, and it is in open conflict with federal law. The 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) was signed into law nearly twenty years ago to prevent these harassing lawsuits designed to bankrupt the firearm industry. The sponsor referenced potential amendments and discussions with the Attorney General, but all of the Democrats on the committee still voted to advance the bill to the floor. We have been down this road before. Promises are made to get flawed legislation to the floor, where few substantive changes are ever made. NRA will continue to fight this dangerous legislation.

Thank you to all the NRA members who contacted legislators. Please continue to follow these alerts as we oppose this legislation in the full Senate.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org