Optics Deals: Riton Optics 3 Tactix MPRD 2 3.0 MOA Red Dot Sight $99.99 FREE S&H CODE

Riton Optics 3 Tactix MPRD 2 Red Dot Sight just $99.99

Riton Optics 3 Tactix MPRD Red Dot Sight Sale BRAND: RITON

SKU: 3TMPRD2

UPC: 019962532962

CONDITION: New The 3 Tactix MPRD 2 is an extremely compact and versatile pistol red dot with shake awake, auto brightness, and auto off. With a 3 MOA dot that will ensure ultimate precision and rapid target acquisition. Designed with a Shield footprint. Features: 1 MOA Windage and Elevation Adjustment

Shake Awake And Auto Brightness

Auto Off After 3 Minutes Without Motion

Shield RMSc Type Footprint

Accepts One CR2032 Battery

50,000 Hours Battery Life Specifications: Magnification: 1x

Parallax Adjustment: Parallax Free

Lens Coating: Fully Multi-Coated, Low Light Enhancement

Dot Size: 3 MOA

Material: 6061-T6

Eye Relief: Unlimited

Click Value at 100 yds: 1 MOA

Adjustment Range: 100 MOA

Length: 1.6in/41mm

Width: 0.98in/25mm

Weight: 0.6oz/17g

Battery: CR2032 Included Additional: Product Cover, Lens Cloth, Allen Wrenches, Mounting Hardware

