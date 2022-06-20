Tucson, AZ Man Sentenced to 57 Months for Possessing a Glock Switch Automatic Firearm

Editors Note: The following press release is directly from ATF. Regular readers of AmmoLand News know our stance on the unaccountable Federal Agency: No comment. We invite our readers to leave their hard-hitting insights in the comments below.

TUCSON, Ariz. – -(AmmoLand.com)-Last week, Anthony Michael Brumfield, 24, of Tucson, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Scott H. Rash to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Brumfield previously pleaded guilty to one count of Possession of a Machine Gun.

On February 12, 2020, Brumfield posted a video on his social media account showing him in possession of two conversion devices, which are designed to convert Glock pistols into automatic firearms. These conversion devices are defined as machine guns under federal law. On the same date, Brumfield sold one of the conversion devices to another individual.

“Conversion devices like the ones possessed by the defendant are inherently dangerous,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “And let’s be clear: these aren’t used for hunting, or for personal protection. These devices are drivers of violence in communities across America.”

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson handled the prosecution.

