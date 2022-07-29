Gun Deal: SIG SAUER P365 380 ACP $499.99

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

The P365-380 offers all the same features as America’s #1 selling micro-compact pistol, now in the softer shooting 380 caliber resulting in easier handling and less felt recoil.

The long-awaited P365 chambered in 380 is finally here, creating a new, softer shooting, easier handling micro-compact option for everyday carry. It uses the same grip module and fire control unit as the popular 9mm version with a lightened slide and barrel making it completely compatible with all existing P365 holsters. With a Nitron® finished stainless slide, DLC barrel, and completely redesigned two-piece captured guide rod, the P365-380 is the most durable 380 micro-compact pistol on the market. Rigorously tested at SIG SAUER, the P365-380 was designed for all shooters, especially those with smaller hands and those who find the manipulation and recoil management of 9mm caliber pistols challenging.

Each P365-380 comes standard with SIGLITE® night sights for effective sight acquisition in all lighting conditions. The P365-380 slide includes an optic cut compatible with the ROMEOZero Elite or any optic with the same footprint. Additionally, the dovetailed front and rear sights allow for effective co-witnessing in the proper configuration. Because the P365-380 shares the same fire control unit and grip module as all standard P365s it is compatible with all of the same accessories, such as flat triggers, FOXTROT lights, XSeries grip modules, etc. Each pistol includes (2) 10rd magazines (one flush fit and one extended) and a magazine loader standard. The P365-380 is the ultimate micro-compact pistol offering less recoil, less racking force, and less compromise in an everyday carry pistol.

Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Manufacturer Part #: 365-380

Model: P365

Action: Semi-automatic

Type: Striker Fired

Size: Sub-Compact

Caliber: 380 ACP

Barrel Length: 3.1″

Color: Black

Capacity: 10Rd

Accessories: 2 Mags

Description: Optics Ready

Safety: Chose option

Sights: Siglite Night Sights

Subcategory: Pistols – Polymer Frame

Material: Polymer

Finish: Nitron

