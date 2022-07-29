Hornady’s .45-70 Gov LEVERevolution Round

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- I recently went on a Texas hog hunt using a Henry’s 45-70 on the 24 Outfitters Ranch, and then later in the week, heading up North a few miles to hunt with varmint hunter extraordinaire Junior Walker. While it’s a well-known fact that a 45-70 packs a wallop, you still need to use good ammo, which is why I went with Hornady 325 gr. LEVERevolution ammo. I’ve had good luck with this combination in the past bear hunting, so why change it up?

Lever actions are iconic and claim to have won the West. That may be so, but Henry has carried the lever action to a new level. They are just flat-out cool. One of the big problems with hunting with high caliber lever actions for big game in the past is that lever action ammo flatlined somewhere back in Buffalo Bill Cody’s day!

Ok, maybe I’m being a little melodramatic…. but not too much. Really, I can’t think of anything exciting happening with ammo in the lever action world since Davy Crockett had two bears charging him, and he shot a rock between them, and the bullet split in half, and each half hit the bears right between the eyes, and both bears slid to a screeching halt stone dead at his feet.

No wait, that was with his black-powder .50 cal. Hawkins. So, I guess there has never been anything new and exciting about lever action ammo. The lever action has had to stand tall on its own two feet without any side gimmicks. That is until now. Due to the introduction of the Hornady LEVERevolution ammo, the lever action may soon again reside on the throne as your most preferred rifle, and your ARs will be relegated to the back row of your 25 rifle gun safe!

Why am I so excited about Hornady LEVERevolution ammo? It brings some new innovation to the lever action ammo world that has been missing for decades. Hornady claims that the key is the patented elastomer Flex Tip technology of the FTX and Monoflex bullets, and it is safe to use in your tubular magazines. These bullets feature higher ballistic coefficients and deliver a dramatically flatter trajectory for increased down-range performance.

I’ve never been able to bring myself to put a scope on a lever action. It seems anti-American or something. But no big deal; with open sights, I never could shoot too far anyway and especially with most of the clunker lever action ammo on the market. But now we have some real ammo that can reach out there further, I’m really reconsidering putting on a scope or, more likely, some night vision gear after hunting with Junior Walker and Ryan Long that is with THEWAYWEHUNT. They had all of the cool night vision gear, which is almost a must for hunting hogs, or at least a big benefit.

I’ve seen Hornady LEVERevolution 325 gr. 45-70 ammo is advertised for $47.99, and as is usual, we will close with the company specs/data.

TEST BARREL 24”

VELOCITY ENERGY TRAJECTORY

MUZZLE 2050 3032 -1.5

100 YDS. 1729 2158 3

200 YDS. 1225 1083 -27.8

Product Features

FLEX TIP TECHNOLOGY

The patented Flex Tip technology of the FTX and MonoFlex bullets provides higher ballistic coefficients and velocity increases of up to 250 fps over traditional flat point loads while still providing shock-absorbing safety in tubular magazines.

MODERN PROPELLANTS

New propellants provide maximum muzzle velocity at conventional pressures, resulting in flatter trajectories and more downrange energy. Exceptional accuracy and overwhelming downrange terminal performance.

OVERWHELMING PERFORMANCE

LEVERevolution ammunition outperforms conventional loads for high weight retention, delivering up to 40% more energy than traditional flat point bullets. The higher ballistic coefficients of the FTX and MonoFlex bullets produce consistently flatter trajectories than conventional bullets and provide overwhelming downrange terminal performance.

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”