Team Remington’s Houston Deshotels Tops Competition

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Team Remington shooter Houston Deshotels represents Big Green with a dominating performance at the recent Arkansas Open Skeet Shoot at Blue Rock Sportsman Club in North Little Rock, AR.

Deshotels did not miss a single target in the 12-gauge skeet event, securing the title of champion for the event. He placed runner-up in the Doubles and HAA events and landed third in the .410 Bore event. Additionally, Deshotels shot 197 out of 200 between the 20-gauge and 28-gauge events.

Team Remington is comprised of an elite list of accomplished shooters who compete at both the top national and worldwide levels. Dominating the Trap, Skeet, and Sporting Clays disciplines, these shooters continue to take and defend titles in nearly every division in the sport. Utilizing Remington Premier STS Target Loads, Team Remington shooters continue to tally podium finishes and represent Big Green against the best shooters in the world.

